The Alphabet's Alphabet

by

Illustrated by

For fans of P is for Pterodactyl comes this groundbreaking spin on the ABCs from an acclaimed, bestselling author and artist pairing!

Here’s a totally twisted take on the alphabet that invites readers to look at it in a whole new way: An A is an H that just won’t stand up right, a B is a D with its belt on too tight, and a Z is an L in a tug-of-war fight! Twenty-six letters, unique from each other — and yet, every letter looks just like one another! Kind of like…one big family.

From two bestselling masters of wordplay and visual high jinks comes a mind-bending riddle of delightful doppelgängers and surprising disguises that reveal we’re more alike than we may think. You’ll never look at the alphabet the same way again!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: September 29th 2020

Price: $4.98 / $6.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549159886

Hachette Audio logo
Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

