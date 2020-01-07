The Alphabet's Alphabet

For fans of P is for Pterodactyl comes this groundbreaking spin on the ABC’s from an acclaimed, bestselling author and artist pairing!





Here’s a totally twisted take on the alphabet that invites readers to look at it in a whole new way: An A is an H that just won’t stand up right… A B is a D with its belt on too tight… And a Z is an L in a tug-of-war fight! Twenty-six letters, unique from each other–and yet, every letter looks just like one another! Kind of like…one big family.





From two bestselling masters of wordplay and visual high jinks comes a mind-bending riddle of delightful dopplegängers and surprising disguises that reveal we’re more alike than we may think. You’ll never look at the alphabet the same way again!