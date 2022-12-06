Description

Welcome to the age of “peak marketplace,” where everything you can imagine (and many things you can’t) can be bought and sold.



Millennials and Generation Z are rewriting the rules of capitalism. Burdened with debt, stagnant wages, and the ever-rising cost of living, today’s young people know that the traditional ways of earning a living are pointless, if not outright rigged. Equally disillusioned with the outdated models of work and the grueling entrepreneurial lifestyle, they are instead turning to the decentralized ecosystem of fast-moving virtual markets to pursue a host of previously unheard of ways to pay the bills.



Join New York Times bestselling author Chris Guillebeau on a fascinating tour of this brave new world where novelty and creativity are currency, and the creators are in control. From the community of gamers getting paid to play; to the armchair pundits beating the bookies in online prediction markets; to TikTok “Sleepfluencers,” AI artists, and the band of renegade entrepreneurs and investors upending the rules of finance, in the world of Gonzo Capitalism, anything goes.



Along the way, Guillebeau shows how we can all capitalize on the new tools and platforms at our disposal to discover with our own unconventional ways to turn our time, talents, and creativity into income – on our own terms.