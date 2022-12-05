Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Gonzo Capitalism
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Gonzo Capitalism

Discover Radical New Ways to Monetize Your Creativity, Talents, and Time

by Chris Guillebeau

Regular Price $33.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover

Regular Price $33.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668626320

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Freelance & Self-employment

Description

Welcome to the age of “peak marketplace,” where everything you can imagine (and many things you can’t) can be bought and sold.
 
Millennials and Generation Z are rewriting the rules of capitalism. Burdened with debt, stagnant wages, and the ever-rising cost of living, today’s young people know that the traditional ways of earning a living are pointless, if not outright rigged. Equally disillusioned with the outdated models of work and the grueling entrepreneurial lifestyle, they are instead turning to the decentralized ecosystem of fast-moving virtual markets to pursue a host of previously unheard of ways to pay the bills.
 
Join New York Times bestselling author Chris Guillebeau on a fascinating tour of this brave new world where novelty and creativity are currency, and the creators are in control. From the community of gamers getting paid to play; to the armchair pundits beating the bookies in online prediction markets; to TikTok “Sleepfluencers,” AI artists, and the band of renegade entrepreneurs and investors upending the rules of finance, in the world of Gonzo Capitalism, anything goes.
 
Along the way, Guillebeau shows how we can all capitalize on the new tools and platforms at our disposal to discover with our own unconventional ways to turn our time, talents, and creativity into income – on our own terms.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less