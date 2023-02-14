Use FALL22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning: Booktrack Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning: Booktrack Edition

by Chris Colfer

Read by Chris Colfer

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $27.99

Regular Price $34.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Feb 14, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668626726

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / Country & Ethnic

Description

Land of Stories: A Grimm Warning: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

In the third book in the New York Times bestselling series by Chris Colfer, the Brothers Grimm have a warning for the Land of Stories.

Conner Bailey thinks his fairy-tale adventures are behind him–until he discovers a mysterious clue left by the famous Brothers Grimm. With help from his classmate Bree and the outlandish Mother Goose, Conner sets off on a mission across Europe to crack a two-hundred-year-old code.

Meanwhile, Alex Bailey is training to become the next Fairy Godmother…but her attempts at granting wishes never go as planned. Will she ever be truly ready to lead the Fairy Council?

When all signs point to disaster for the Land of Stories, Conner and Alex must join forces with their friends and enemies to save the day. But nothing can prepare them for the coming battle…or for the secret that will change the twins' lives forever.

The third book in the bestselling Land of Stories series puts the twins to the test as they must bring two worlds together!

*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less