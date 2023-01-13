Cherry Hill's Horse Care for Kids

Covering the essentials of equine care in a language appropriate for teen and preteen horse lovers, this guide provides everything young equestrians need to know to safely and enjoyably keep their horse healthy and happy. Veteran trainer Cherry Hill starts by making sure that the right animal is matched with the right rider, then progresses through feeding, grooming, behavior, safety, and health care. Encouraging their passion, Hill provides a roadmap for young horse enthusiasts to responsibly care for their cherished companion.