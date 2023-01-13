Free shipping on orders $35+

Cherry Hill's Horse Care for Kids
Cherry Hill's Horse Care for Kids

Grooming, Feeding, Behavior, Stable & Pasture, Health Care, Handling & Safety, Enjoying

by Cherry Hill

On Sale

Oct 26, 2012

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612122342

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Horses

Description

Covering the essentials of equine care in a language appropriate for teen and preteen horse lovers, this guide provides everything young equestrians need to know to safely and enjoyably keep their horse healthy and happy. Veteran trainer Cherry Hill starts by making sure that the right animal is matched with the right rider, then progresses through feeding, grooming, behavior, safety, and health care. Encouraging their passion, Hill provides a roadmap for young horse enthusiasts to responsibly care for their cherished companion. 

What's Inside

Praise

"Every sentence of this book contains need-to-know information in an accessible format.”—The American Quarter Horse Journal
“Hill’s comprehensive handbook…offers a treasure trove of information for young horse owners.”—Horse Illustrated
“A well-designed, very informative guide for young people who are dreaming about owning a horse or serious about caring for one.”—News Star, Monroe, LA
“This attractive text is perfect for the horse-crazy novice in your family.”—Publishers Weekly
“…every sentence of this book contains need-to-know information in an accessible format.”—The American Quarter Horse Journal

Recipient of the ASPCA Henry Bergh Children’s Book Award
