Piece of My Heart
From the author of Unbreak My Heart comes a heart-wrenching story about a young married couple’s struggle to find their way back to each other after an unbearable loss threatens to tear them apart. Nicole Jacquelyn delivers a novel that will break your heart…in all the best ways.
Alex Evans is cool. Collected. Charismatic as hell. But when he meets Sarai Levy, all that chill goes right out the door. An Israeli graduate student, Sarai’s far too busy with school to date. But she gives Alex a chance anyway, and after a few whirlwind months, they’re getting married. They’ve heard all the reasons why it’s too soon, but Alex and Sarai are madly in love and determined to make it work . . . until a devastating tragedy strikes and their perfect world comes crashing down.
Sarai, who always has a plan, suddenly has no blueprint for handling a staggering loss. As she pulls away from Alex and withdraws from her life, he’s struggling to be the man she needs. Their relationship is fraying at the seams, and if Alex and Sarai don’t find a way to trust each other with their most painful truths, their heartache could shatter their fairytale romance.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Readers are sure to adore Heart of Glass."—Shelf Awareness
"Change of Heart is sexy, emotional, and the perfect follow-up to Unbreak My Heart. Fans of Colleen Hoover, Jamie McGuire, and K.A. Tucker will enjoy Change of Heart."—Harlequin Junkie
"This book is sure to stay in the minds of readers for a long time, just based off of the uniqueness of the protagonists alone. Gone is the shy, insecure female and the romantic male, two dominant figures who curse like sailors and like their sex fast and rough. The author also does a great job delving into the dynamics of adoption."—RT Book Reviews on Change of Heart
"Unbreak My Heart is a heartbreaking, heartwarming, heart-twisting love affair that proves love stands the test of time."—Heidi McLaughlin, New York Times bestselling author
"Unbreak My Heart is a completely engaging, sweet, devastating, heartbreaking, and angst-filled story that captivated me from the beginning. Nicole Jacquelyn takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotional ups and downs as a family has to find their way forward after a loss."—Harlequin Junkie