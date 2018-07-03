Piece of My Heart

From the author of Unbreak My Heart comes a heart-wrenching story about a young married couple’s struggle to find their way back to each other after an unbearable loss threatens to tear them apart. Nicole Jacquelyn delivers a novel that will break your heart…in all the best ways.

Alex Evans is cool. Collected. Charismatic as hell. But when he meets Sarai Levy, all that chill goes right out the door. An Israeli graduate student, Sarai’s far too busy with school to date. But she gives Alex a chance anyway, and after a few whirlwind months, they’re getting married. They’ve heard all the reasons why it’s too soon, but Alex and Sarai are madly in love and determined to make it work . . . until a devastating tragedy strikes and their perfect world comes crashing down.





Sarai, who always has a plan, suddenly has no blueprint for handling a staggering loss. As she pulls away from Alex and withdraws from her life, he’s struggling to be the man she needs. Their relationship is fraying at the seams, and if Alex and Sarai don’t find a way to trust each other with their most painful truths, their heartache could shatter their fairytale romance.