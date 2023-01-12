Free shipping on orders $35+

Home Sausage Making, 4th Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Home Sausage Making, 4th Edition

From Fresh and Cooked to Smoked, Dried, and Cured: 100 Specialty Recipes

by Charles G. Reavis

by Evelyn Battaglia

Contributions by Mary Reilly

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $12.99

Regular Price $16.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Aug 22, 2017

Page Count

376 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781612128702

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Meat

Description

Home Sausage Making is the most comprehensive go-to reference on the subject — and the re-designed fourth edition is better than ever, with 60 percent new and updated recipes, the most current guidelines for popular charcuterie techniques such as dry curing and smoking, and more. Step-by-step photos make the process accessible for cooks of all levels, and 100 recipes range from breakfast sausage to global favorites like mortadella, liverwurst, chorizo, salami, kielbasa, and bratwurst. Recipes for using wild game, chicken, seafood, and vegetables ensure there’s something for every taste. An additional 100 recipes highlight creative ways to cook with sausage.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“[Author Evelyn] Battaglia [has] retained the meat bible’s basics – breakfast patties, kielbasa, salami – and added dozens of sexier options, such as venison-and-lamb cevapi.” — Modern Farmer

"Nothing compares to the self-satisfaction of making one’s own encased meats at home. This book leaves out no one, even providing vegetarian options, including bean- and tofu-based meatless sausages." — Booklist

“Learn how to control your ingredients, carefully select quality meat, understand the differences between fresh and dry sausages, and even how to pair sausages with the perfect beer.” — Kari Underly, James Beard–nominated author of The Art of Beef Cutting
 
“Is making sausage at home worth it? Can you make something better than what you’d buy at the store? Is the process accessible for home cooks? This gorgeous, must-have manual answers these questions with every recipe, photo, and story: Yes, Yes, YES!” — Alana Chernila, author of The Homemade Kitchen
Read More Read Less