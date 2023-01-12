Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Home Sausage Making, 4th Edition
From Fresh and Cooked to Smoked, Dried, and Cured: 100 Specialty Recipes
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 22, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Home Sausage Making is the most comprehensive go-to reference on the subject — and the re-designed fourth edition is better than ever, with 60 percent new and updated recipes, the most current guidelines for popular charcuterie techniques such as dry curing and smoking, and more. Step-by-step photos make the process accessible for cooks of all levels, and 100 recipes range from breakfast sausage to global favorites like mortadella, liverwurst, chorizo, salami, kielbasa, and bratwurst. Recipes for using wild game, chicken, seafood, and vegetables ensure there’s something for every taste. An additional 100 recipes highlight creative ways to cook with sausage.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“[Author Evelyn] Battaglia [has] retained the meat bible’s basics – breakfast patties, kielbasa, salami – and added dozens of sexier options, such as venison-and-lamb cevapi.” — Modern Farmer
"Nothing compares to the self-satisfaction of making one’s own encased meats at home. This book leaves out no one, even providing vegetarian options, including bean- and tofu-based meatless sausages." — Booklist
“Learn how to control your ingredients, carefully select quality meat, understand the differences between fresh and dry sausages, and even how to pair sausages with the perfect beer.” — Kari Underly, James Beard–nominated author of The Art of Beef Cutting
“Is making sausage at home worth it? Can you make something better than what you’d buy at the store? Is the process accessible for home cooks? This gorgeous, must-have manual answers these questions with every recipe, photo, and story: Yes, Yes, YES!” — Alana Chernila, author of The Homemade Kitchen
"Nothing compares to the self-satisfaction of making one’s own encased meats at home. This book leaves out no one, even providing vegetarian options, including bean- and tofu-based meatless sausages." — Booklist
“Learn how to control your ingredients, carefully select quality meat, understand the differences between fresh and dry sausages, and even how to pair sausages with the perfect beer.” — Kari Underly, James Beard–nominated author of The Art of Beef Cutting
“Is making sausage at home worth it? Can you make something better than what you’d buy at the store? Is the process accessible for home cooks? This gorgeous, must-have manual answers these questions with every recipe, photo, and story: Yes, Yes, YES!” — Alana Chernila, author of The Homemade Kitchen