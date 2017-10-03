Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Summer of Us
A swoon-worthy story about five best friends on a whirlwind trip through Europe, perfect for fans of Jenny Han, Stephanie Perkins, and Jennifer E. Smith.Read More
American expat Aubrey has only two weeks left in Europe before she leaves for college, and she’s nowhere near ready. Good thing she and her best friend, Rae, have planned one last group trip across the continent. From Paris to Prague, they’re going to explore famous museums, sip champagne in fancy restaurants, and eat as many croissants as possible with their friends Clara, Jonah, and Gabe.
But when old secrets come to light, Aubrey and Rae’s trip goes from a carefree adventure to a complete disaster. For starters, there’s Aubrey and Gabe’s unresolved history, complicated by the fact that Aubrey is dating Jonah, Gabe’s best friend. And then there’s Rae’s hopeless crush on the effortlessly cool Clara. How is Rae supposed to admit her feelings to someone so perfect when they’re moving to different sides of the world in just a few weeks?
Author Cecilia Vinesse delivers a romantic European adventure that embraces the magic of warm summer nights, the thrill of first kisses, and the bittersweet ache of learning to say goodbye to the past while embracing the future.
American expat Aubrey has only two weeks left in Europe before she leaves for college, and she’s nowhere near ready. Good thing she and her best friend, Rae, have planned one last group trip across the continent. From Paris to Prague, they’re going to explore famous museums, sip champagne in fancy restaurants, and eat as many croissants as possible with their friends Clara, Jonah, and Gabe.
But when old secrets come to light, Aubrey and Rae’s trip goes from a carefree adventure to a complete disaster. For starters, there’s Aubrey and Gabe’s unresolved history, complicated by the fact that Aubrey is dating Jonah, Gabe’s best friend. And then there’s Rae’s hopeless crush on the effortlessly cool Clara. How is Rae supposed to admit her feelings to someone so perfect when they’re moving to different sides of the world in just a few weeks?
Author Cecilia Vinesse delivers a romantic European adventure that embraces the magic of warm summer nights, the thrill of first kisses, and the bittersweet ache of learning to say goodbye to the past while embracing the future.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Summer of Us:"The atmospheric descriptions of the places they visit (and drink in), such as Amsterdam, Prague, and Florence, and the nuanced characterizations lend expansiveness to a plot that might otherwise have become a simple coming-of-age romance...A transformative odyssey of self-discovery."—Kirkus Reviews
"Vinesse never lets her story fall into melodrama, relying on solid character development and conflict...Crisp prose, quick dialogue, and vivid descriptions of the friends' travels add to the novel's appeal. YA readers...will enjoy the vicarious view through Aubrey and Rae's eyes in this engaging romantic novel about the ups and downs of changing relationships."—Publishers Weekly
"Readers who enjoy art history are in for treat with this book. The story's setting takes on the part of a sixth character and gives worn tropes a fresh new spin. Older teens will relate to Rae and Aubrey as they are likely making some of the same life choices. The emotions play out perfectly with the backdrop of romantic monuments, gritty bars, and elegant cafes. Recommended for realistic fiction collections."—SLJ
Praise for Seven Days of You:"How hard am I crushing on Seven Days of You? I'm crying, laughing, aching, and squealing all at once. I would live in this book if I could."—Becky Albertalli, award-winning author of Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda
"This dazzling and genuinely romantic story shows just how much your life can change in the course of a single week."—Jennifer E. Smith, author of The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight
"Seven Days of You is a deliciously fizzy, neon-bright romance: a swoony tangle of past and future, love and friendship, and what exactly it means to be home."—Katie Cotugno, New York Times bestselling author of 99 Days
"This highly readable novel about finding home and discovering oneself will have fans of Stephanie Perkins's Anna and the French Kiss swooning."—SLJ
"Weaving in and out of Tokyo's karaoke rooms, coffee shops, night clubs, monuments, and food, food, and more food, the story delights. Have some tissues handy for the ending."—Kirkus