Eating for Pregnancy





This new edition has been completely revised and updated with:

25 brand-new recipes and updated classics, with more quick and easy dishes, more vegan and vegetarian recipes and variations, and more gluten-free options

The most up-to-date information on supplements, nutrient sources, environmental concerns, and high-risk pregnancies

Guidance for mothers with diabetes or gestational diabetes, including low-carb meal plans, recipe variations, and dining-out strategies

is the ultimate no-nonsense nutrition guide and cookbook for moms-to-be. Every pregnant woman understands that what she eats and drinks affects the baby growing within her. Yet many of them don’t have the time or energy to ensure they’re always eating right. The guide walks readers through pregnancy month-by-month to cover developmental highlights, body changes, and nutritional needs of the mother and baby. Each chapter shares delicious, healthful recipes that put a special emphasis on the nutrients that mother and baby need that month, during preconception, the nine months of pregnancy, and the postpartum period. Each of the 150 recipes highlights the essential nutrients for mom and growing baby, and provides handy nutritional breakdowns and complete meal ideas.