Teresa Knight
Teresa Knight, MD, is a board-certified OB/GYN and the CEO of Women’s Health Specialists Wellness Center in Saint Louis, Missouri. She makes monthly appearances on Great Day Saint Louis and was co-host of Body Language, a national radio program.Read More
By the Author
Eating for Pregnancy
The comprehensive pregnancy nutrition guide, completely revised to cover baby's development and mom's health month by month, and updated with the latest research and 25…