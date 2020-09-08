Two estranged cousins struggle to overcome a family feud as they travel together on five vacation trips that will change their lives forever.It's bad enough that estranged cousins Becka and KJ see each other at their grandfather's funeral, but when he leaves them a bucket list of places to visit together over the summer, so they can earn their inheritance, it seems like things are about to get much worse.
However, with each trip the cousins complete—like riding mules into the Grand Canyon or encountering a bear and a hot tour guide at Yellowstone—they steadily learn about and begin to trust one another. That is until the truth behind Grandpa's bucket list, and their family feud, is revealed, testing Becka and KJ far beyond their limits.
Will they find a way to accept each other or will their grandpa's wish to mend his divided family end up buried alongside him inside his grasshopper green casket?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Not Our Summer is a heartwarming debut that tackles coming-of-age, family, and navigating through everything that comes with them both with deep insight and plenty of laughs along the way. This thoughtfully-crafted story with its relatable heroines will stick with you long after you finish it."—Emma Lord, author of Tweet Cute and You Have a Match
A satisfying blend of light-hearted adventure and a deeper enemies-to-family story. I loved every mile of KJ and Becka’s road trip through their grandfather’s bucket list—battling whitewater rapids, a rodeo bull, and each other. This delightful book will leave you feeling sunny-warm and excited to spend summer vacation with your least-favorite relative!—Carrie S. Allen, author of Michigan Vs. the Boys
"In her debut, Not Our Summer, Casie Bazay offers a heart-y, fast-paced adventure between cousins from opposite sides of the tracks. Their hate-to-family, grandpa bucket-list road trips will leave you feeling like you've just come back from your own vacation. Bazay is definitely an author to watch.”
—Deborah Maroulis, author of Within and Without
—Deborah Maroulis, author of Within and Without