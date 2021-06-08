A Dog's Hope

Discover this poignant, heart-wrenching, and ultimately uplifting novel about the unbreakable bond between a boy and his dog that's perfect for fans of A Dog's Purpose, The Art of Racing, and Marley and Me.

In the farming town of Riverside in Washington, Toby Fuller is feeling more alone than ever. Nothing Toby did was ever good enough for his father, but he never expected his father to leave, to abandon him and his mother forever. He loses hope, until a scruffy golden retriever called Buddy follows him home from school.

Though he's struggling to walk, Buddy matches Toby step for step, never taking his eyes off him, as if Toby is all he needs in the world. And from that day on Buddy never leaves Toby's side.

Buddy shows Toby a loyalty that he has never known. But then disaster strikes and Toby's life is changed forever. Will Buddy be able to give Toby the strength he needs to carry on?

A tale of how unconditional love can bound into your life when you least expect it, giving you hope in the darkest of times.

*Reading Group Guide and Author Q&A