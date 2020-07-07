Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Casey Wilson
Casey Wilson is the author of A Dog’s Hope. Born and raised in the United States in Nevada, she is the owner of a gorgeous golden retriever, who may or may not have inspired the dogs in her novels.Read More
By the Author
A Dog's Hope
A poignant, heart-wrenching, but ultimately uplifting novel about the unbreakable bond between a boy and his dog that's perfect for fans of A Dog's Purpose,…