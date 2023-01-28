Your Idea Starts Here

"Gets the ideas flowing and helps you see the familiar in the unusual and the unusual in the familiar. Carolyn Eckert electrifies that little lightbulb over your head."

— Don Hahn, producer of The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast and author of Brain Storm: Unleashing Your Creative Self

"Everybody has a hidden genius, and this book is a way to find it.”— Amy Maclin, Executive Editor,magazine“To tell someone how to be creative may seem counterintuitive to the very practice of creativity itself. But this book proves that the opposite is true: Eckert’s visual and verbal prompts are lively, unexpected, and inspiring, offering a fascinating prismatic lens on what it means to seek — and find — the essence of a new idea.”— Jessica Helfand,“Compelling storytelling blends with outstanding visuals, creating a manual for creativity as captivating as it is beautiful.”— David Burkus, author ofand“This book provides the inspirational support you need to stay motivated."— Professor Franz Werner, Rhode Island School of Design"Inspiration delivered as visual dessert, this artful book is layered with graphic illustrations, photographs, and stories that encourage and embolden creative expression."— Judy Bell, CEO of Energetic Retail and author of