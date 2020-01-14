Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Little Country Christmas
From matchmaking carolers to a festive lights competition, four bestselling authors explore the magic of the holidays in these heartwarming small towns.
The Perfect Christmas by Carolyn Brown
Rugged cowboy Landon Griffin can’t help being smitten by single mom Dixie Boudreaux and her baby girl. To help win their hearts, he wants to give them both the perfect holiday at Longhorn Ranch — baking cookies, trimming the tree, building snowmen, and the whole works. But when nothing seems to go right, he might need a Christmas miracle to help him out of the mess.
Joy to the World by Hope Ramsay
Retired music teacher Brenda McMillan has lost her holiday spirit, but reluctantly agrees to fill in for the director of the Magnolia Harbor Christmas Chorale — even though James Killough, the town’s biggest Christmas enthusiast, is the group’s accompanist. Will he have enough Christmas magic to mend her broken heart?
Home for the Holidays by Rochelle Alers
Pastry chef Iris Nelson is looking forward to spending Christmas on Cavanaugh Island with her best friend’s family. But she wasn’t expecting to celebrate with their very handsome visitor on leave from Afghanistan. Is their attraction just the glow of the season or a gift to enjoy forever?
Cowboy Christmas at Heart by A.J. Pine
For Deputy Sheriff Daniela Garcia, no hometown tradition makes her happier than the Meadow Valley Holiday Light Parade. This year she’s planning for the sheriff’s office to have the most dazzling lights. But when the new mayor — and certified grinch — threatens to cancel the event, Dani will have to show him the true meaning of Christmas.
"Carolyn Brown is one of my go-to authors when I want a feel-good story that will make me smile."—Fresh Fiction
"[A.J Pine] and her characters twist and turn their way right into your heart."—Night Owl Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy
"Every story by Hope Ramsay will touch a reader's heart."—Brenda Novak, New York Times bestselling author
4 1/2 Star Review! "This return visit to Cavanaugh Island is a whirlwind trip that brings readers up to speed on beloved characters. There are still high drama, a few (legal) fireworks and plenty of hot romance. If this is our final trip to the island, it's a very fond farewell."—RT Book Reviews on CHERRY LANE