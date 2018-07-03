"The premise put forward by Novello, president of Humane Society Silicon Valley, in her first book is a simple one: rescuing a pet from a shelter helps both the animal and the owner in numerous ways. This collection of anecdotes, bolstered by the requisite statistics and studies, proves her point time and again. Novello opens with the story of how two Parkland School shooting survivors found solace in a pair of rescue dogs, one a mini Australian shepherd trained as a therapy animal, the other a puppy (of an unspecified breed) recently rescued from an abusive home; both were powerfully effective in helping their owners recuperate from trauma. While not all of Novello's accounts are this dramatic, they're equally impactful, variously showing how animals can help owners overcome the loss of a child or the suicide of a loved one, combat mental illness, adopt a healthier lifestyle, and even enhance a child's cognitive and emotional development. A selection of resources, such as volunteering tips for people unable to commit to pet ownership, rounds out the book. It's an impressive and inspiring work guaranteed to spur a visit to a rescue web site or trip to the local Humane Society."—Publisher's Weekly, Starred Review

"Blending emotional appeal with scientific evidence, Novello presents a sound basis for the community benefits of rescuing shelter animals and supporting animal welfare organizations."—--Library Journal

"Adopting a pet can greatly benefit the lives of people who are emotionally hurting. Read these heartwarming stories in Mutual Rescue."

—Temple Grandin, PhD, author of

Animals in Translation and Animals Make Us Human

"Through authentic accounts, scientific evidence, and personal narrative, Carol Novello illustrates how when we rescue a homeless animal, we ourselves are so often rescued right back! This book is destined to save lives."

—Marty Becker, DVM, and Jack Canfield, #1 New York Times bestselling coauthors of Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover's Soul

"Packed with heartrending stories of struggling people who

have adopted homeless animals, this fascinating book reveals the many unrecognized ways dogs and cats can ground us, provide a sense of purpose, and give us the strength to move forward. Part science, part story, Mutual Rescue is all heart. It made me cry and filled me with hope for our planet and every person on it."

—Mallika Chopra, author of Living with Intent: My Somewhat Messy Journey to Purpose, Peace, and Joy

"I love Mutual Rescue's films, so when I heard about

this new book, I raced to read it. The stories about rescued pets rescuing people were like rays of bright sunshine

on a stormy afternoon. Truly an awe-inspiring book!"

—Marci Shimoff, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Happy for No Reason and Chicken Soup for the Woman's Soul