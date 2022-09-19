Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent
How to Practice Self-Compassion and Give Yourself a Break
Description
Of course you think you’re doing a sh*tty job. Every parent does. It’s pretty much a byproduct of our society, with its incessant demands coupled with the in-your-face competitiveness parents see on social media. Unfortunately, the pandemic only made things worse, as parents juggled the stresses of helping their kids navigate online schooling while they also had to work from home. All of which makes Carla Naumburg’s new book utterly necessary. Author of How to Stop Losing Your Sh*t with Your Kids, with 149,000 copies in print, Naumburg delivers her message right up front—You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent—that all parents need to hear and believe in. And she does it with her singular understanding, relatably funny voice, and keen insights.
You don’t react calmly to every situation? That doesn’t make you a sh*tty parent. You’d rather hide in the back of the closet than play dolls with your child (because you hate dolls)—nope, doesn’t mean you’re a sh*tty parent. The fact is, great parenting is not the same thing as perfect parenting. Great parenting starts with true self-compassion, the kind that means you don’t judge yourself. Harnessing this self-compassion is the key to giving yourself a break and embracing your best qualities as a parent. There are four evidence-based elements of self-compassion—noticing, connection, curiosity, and compassion of course—and Naumburg gives tangible steps for how to use each to help parents reduce their anxiety, trust their instincts, move past the guilt and become a calmer, more confident parent. Which, in the end, benefits your child as much as you.
What's Inside
Praise
"It’s easy to see why Naumburg’s side-splittingly funny and relatable work resonates so strongly during a challenging time. Essential reading." - Library Journal, starred review
“Naumburg once again offers a parenting book that parents will actually want to read. Equal parts helpful and hilarious, this book instructs caregivers in the art of self-compassion, even under the hardest of circumstances… Naumburg’s advice is invaluable and reassuring while—it can't be overstated—truly embracing the humor of it all. The rare parenting book that readers will want to pick up again and again.” - Booklist, starred review
"Kicking your own ass doesn't help you, and it definitely doesn't help your kids. Here's how to stop." - Dan Harris, author of the New York Times bestseller 10% Happier
You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent is the practical, funny, and loving friend you need to get through the real challenges of parenting. Carla completely understands how chaotic and hard parenting is—and how we doubt and question ourselves—because she's been there. Her take on the powerful medicine of self-compassion is to serve it with a loving spoonful of irreverent humor to help it land in our real lives. If you're frustrated, struggling, and sick of holier-than-thou parenting books, grab You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent and get the (very real) help it offers with a welcome dose of wit. —Hunter Clarke-Fields, Author of Raising Good Humans
Carla Naumburg gets it. She understands how impossible it is to parent these days, and how we beat ourselves up for everything that goes wrong. Not only does Carla have your back, she speaks with a voice that is both reassuring and laugh-out-loud funny, offering ways to find more joy and sanity. If you are exhausted, stressed, depressed and at the end of your rope, grab this book. It is a life saver. —Dr. Susan Pollak, co-founder, Center for Mindfulness and Compassion, Cambridge Health Alliance, Harvard Medical School. Author, Self Compassion for Parents: Nurture your Child by Caring for Yourself.—.
