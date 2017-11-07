Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sick Puppy

Sick Puppy

by

by

The New York Times bestselling novel in which an eco-terrorist with anger-management issues takes on environmental irresponsibility – now reissued with a new author’s note.

An eco-terrorist with a trust fund, Twilly Spree is tailing a litterbug in a purple Range Rover with plates that read COJONES. Before he knows it, Spree is up to his cojones in corrupt Florida politicos and some very sick puppies, including a Toyota salesman turned governor, a Republicans-only hooker, and a millionaire developer with a fetish for Barbies. But when Spree learns that the fate of an unspoiled island is at stake, he’s determined not to be outdone. While defending the toads of Toad Island-not to mention one cheerfully oblivious Labrador-he’ll steal a man’s wife, gouge out the eyes of big game trophies, and even risk his life two or three times in this, Hiaasen’s most gleeful muckraking story yet.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Satire

On Sale: July 31st 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 480

ISBN-13: 9781538729564

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Praise

"Delights...begins with an absurd premise and then gets even nuttier."
New York Times Book Review
"Laugh-out-loud funny."
Detroit News-Free Press
"From start to finish, SICK PUPPY is a howl."
New York Post
