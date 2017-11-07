Sick Puppy

The New York Times bestselling novel in which an eco-terrorist with anger-management issues takes on environmental irresponsibility – now reissued with a new author’s note.





An eco-terrorist with a trust fund, Twilly Spree is tailing a litterbug in a purple Range Rover with plates that read COJONES. Before he knows it, Spree is up to his cojones in corrupt Florida politicos and some very sick puppies, including a Toyota salesman turned governor, a Republicans-only hooker, and a millionaire developer with a fetish for Barbies. But when Spree learns that the fate of an unspoiled island is at stake, he’s determined not to be outdone. While defending the toads of Toad Island-not to mention one cheerfully oblivious Labrador-he’ll steal a man’s wife, gouge out the eyes of big game trophies, and even risk his life two or three times in this, Hiaasen’s most gleeful muckraking story yet.