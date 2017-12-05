Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Nature Girl

Nature Girl

by

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

“Hilarious…pure outlandish silliness…a breakneck narrative.” –Boston Globe

Beware! Honey Santana is off her meds, reacting rapidly to the bad behavior of others. This time, the annoyer is a telemarketer from Texas. Honey’s revenge? She invites Boyd Shreave on a paid ecotour of the Everglades, where a blue-eyed Seminole named Sammy Tigertail strums an electric guitar on a woe-begotten clump of shells, mangroves, and beer cans called Dismal Key. Soon Boyd and vengeance-crazed Honey are joined by a private eye with a red-hot video camera and a college girl who just wants to have fun. And with a brawling cast of lunatic men, desperate women, a skateboarding teen, and even a restless ghost all going native, who will protect the Everglades from the wild humans?
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Satire

On Sale: August 28th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 400

ISBN-13: 9781538729557

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Reader Reviews

Praise

The most original, offbeat, and satisfying mystery novelist working today.—The San Francisco Chronicle
"Hilarious...pure outlandish silliness...a breakneck narrative."
Boston Globe
"A hilarious Florida romp...an engaging and diverse screwball cast."
Publishers Weekly (starred review)
