Native Tongue

“Rips, zips, hurtles, keeping us turning the pages at breakfinger pace.” – New York Times Book Review



Who let the voles out? The precious, blue-tongued mango voles have been stolen from the Amazing Kingdom theme park on North Key Largo by ruthless thugs who have much bigger-and deadlier-things in mind. On the hunt for the rare rodents is Joe Winder, a burned-out ex-muckraking reporter who now works for the park as their PR man. Even as a scandal breaks out over the theft, Winder finds himself trailing an eco-terrorist geriatric, a certain former-governor-turned-swamp rat, and sleazy land developer Francis X. Kingsbury. Determined to uncover the true nature of the Kingdom, Winder must survive this harrowing wilderness-before the natives get to him…

