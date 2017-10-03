Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Native Tongue

Native Tongue

by

New York Times Book Review

Who let the voles out? The precious, blue-tongued mango voles have been stolen from the Amazing Kingdom theme park on North Key Largo by ruthless thugs who have much bigger-and deadlier-things in mind. On the hunt for the rare rodents is Joe Winder, a burned-out ex-muckraking reporter who now works for the park as their PR man. Even as a scandal breaks out over the theft, Winder finds himself trailing an eco-terrorist geriatric, a certain former-governor-turned-swamp rat, and sleazy land developer Francis X. Kingsbury. Determined to uncover the true nature of the Kingdom, Winder must survive this harrowing wilderness-before the natives get to him…
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Satire

On Sale: June 26th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9781538729540

Grand Central Publishing Logo
Reader Reviews

Praise

"Ruthlessly wicked...wonderful."
Atlanta Journal & Constitution
"Hiaasen keeps a broad cast of zany characters...moving at a breakneck clip."
Publishers Weekly
"Madcap and...quite funny."
Kirkus Reviews
"Rips, zips, hurtles, keeping us turning the pages at breakfinger pace."—New York Times Book Review
