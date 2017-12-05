Lucky You
Lucky You

by Carl Hiaasen

Mass Market / ISBN-13: 9781538729533

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: August 28th 2018

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Satire

PAGE COUNT: 480

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

“Witty…colorful…entertaining.” – New York Times Book Review

JoLayne Lucks lives in a town infamous for its suspicious miracles, but she’s still elated when her lottery numbers finally pay off big-$28 million, to be exact. And she has great plans for her fortune: to save a rare piece of Florida paradise from the bulldozers. Only one problem: There’s another winning Lotto ticket, and the people who’ve got it just never learned how to share. When the two militia wannabes swipe JoLayne’s ticket, she enlists an off-the-rails newspaperman to help her track down the trigger-happy creeps and their bewildered hostage, a Hooters waitress. Getting rich quick is never easy…

Praise

"Antic proceedings...[from] the master crime farceur."
People
"Lucky us - one of the year's funniest books. Hiaasen is truly an American treasure."
San Francisco Examiner
"Witty...colorful...entertaining."
New York Times Book Review
