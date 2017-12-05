NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER



“Witty…colorful…entertaining.” – New York Times Book Review



JoLayne Lucks lives in a town infamous for its suspicious miracles, but she’s still elated when her lottery numbers finally pay off big-$28 million, to be exact. And she has great plans for her fortune: to save a rare piece of Florida paradise from the bulldozers. Only one problem: There’s another winning Lotto ticket, and the people who’ve got it just never learned how to share. When the two militia wannabes swipe JoLayne’s ticket, she enlists an off-the-rails newspaperman to help her track down the trigger-happy creeps and their bewildered hostage, a Hooters waitress. Getting rich quick is never easy…

