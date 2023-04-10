Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

Tied
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Tied

by Carian Cole

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook Digital original
ebook Digital original

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jul 4, 2023

Page Count

424 Pages

Publisher

Forever

ISBN-13

9781538766019

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

Tyler Grace was many things:  A myth. An outcast. A hero. My prince.

My childhood and innocence were stolen when I was kidnapped at five years old. For eleven years I clung to my childhood fairytale books waiting for the prince I hoped would someday save me and carry me off to a happily ever after. 

But I had no idea my savior would come in the form of a scarred recluse, covered in tattoo's, who can't–or won't–speak a word. But the moment our eyes met I knew he was the one. My prince. 

Tyler Grace is haunted by his tragic past and he's sentenced himself to a lifetime of solitude in the woods. He's as lost in society as I am; scarred just as much on the inside as the outside. Just like me. 

He saved my life that day he found me and killed my captor with his bare hands. I was warned to stay away from him, but I can't stop thinking about him. I ache to hear his voice and see him smile. And I want nothing more than to be the one to break through his walls. I think he's the only one who can break through mine, too.

Together we can have love, happiness, and a closeness that once felt impossible to have. But can we overcome the horrible twisted past that ties us together?

** This story has a happy ending** Tied can be read as a standalone book.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

All Torn Up