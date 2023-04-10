Description

Tyler Grace was many things: A myth. An outcast. A hero. My prince.



My childhood and innocence were stolen when I was kidnapped at five years old. For eleven years I clung to my childhood fairytale books waiting for the prince I hoped would someday save me and carry me off to a happily ever after.



But I had no idea my savior would come in the form of a scarred recluse, covered in tattoo's, who can't–or won't–speak a word. But the moment our eyes met I knew he was the one. My prince.



Tyler Grace is haunted by his tragic past and he's sentenced himself to a lifetime of solitude in the woods. He's as lost in society as I am; scarred just as much on the inside as the outside. Just like me.



He saved my life that day he found me and killed my captor with his bare hands. I was warned to stay away from him, but I can't stop thinking about him. I ache to hear his voice and see him smile. And I want nothing more than to be the one to break through his walls. I think he's the only one who can break through mine, too.



Together we can have love, happiness, and a closeness that once felt impossible to have. But can we overcome the horrible twisted past that ties us together?



** This story has a happy ending** Tied can be read as a standalone book.