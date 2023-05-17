Camille Glenn's Old-Fashioned Christmas Cookbook

A LSO BY CAMILLE G LENN

T HE H ERITAGE OF S OUTHERN C OOKING

A S PECIAL C OLLECTION OF S ALADS , S OUPS AND S TEWS

T HE F INE A RT OF D ELECTABLE D ESSERTS

The art of cooking is a universal feature of civilized and cultural life, and we must do our best to preserve it.

–Camille Glenn

T REE -T RIMMING P ARTIES

M ENU 1

Chili Pot Roast with Green Chili Tomato Sauce

Red Cabbage and Parsley Slaw

French Bread

Country Squire Cookies

Sugarplum Cookies

Ginger and Marmalade Pudding

Coffee

One of the most hectic but fun things we do at Christmas is trim the tree. Each and every family member is a self-appointed decorator and wants to supervise. Haven’t you noticed?

In the country, when I was young, we had to go into the woods to select a tree. It would take ages to decide the size, shape, and how it would fit into the house. Then the strongest one, the one who could handle the saw, cut down the tree. These days we go to the markets that have Christmas trees by the hundreds, all cut and ready to go. I believe going into the pine groves to find a tree was more fun, but those days are gone.

The ornaments, angels, silver and gold tinsel ribbons, and music boxes that would play “Silent Night” were stored in the attic after each Christmas, multiplying each year until we had quite an eclectic selection to choose from. The limbs of the tree could barely hold the entire collection.

The most beautiful Christmas tree I have ever seen was one designed by my best friend, the late Frankie Sams. (My children called her Aunt Frankie, so most of us adults did, too.) Frankie was a professional floral designer and she had no peer. One Christmas she found some woven silk birds and ornaments made by a company in Florence, Italy, from which she often bought inimitable silk flowers.

We called it the Peacock Tree. The tree was very large and bespangled as if it were alive with small woven silk peacocks in lustrous blues and greens, with dashes of silver and golden thread and tiny touches of black centers, the exact replicas of real peacocks. There were also small silk turtledoves in a soft yellow, and many round balls woven of the same translucent silk colors to match the birds that hung by their sides. Several larger peacocks were tucked in the folds of green velvet at the foot of the tree, strutting around in their elegant and dramatic presence, spreading their wings in all their reverberant glory, as if to say, “Am I not beautiful?”

There were, of course, strings of tiny electric lights all in the same soft yellow that sparkled like hundreds of diamonds hanging in garlands on the tree.

The children’s tree was in the family room, and that is where the presents were kept, to be unwrapped on Christmas morning. The peacocks and turtledoves that represented the twelve days of Christmas were in the living room.

We spent many Christmases with Frankie, but that one remains the most vivid in my memory.

I have planned the tree-trimming menus as best I could with dishes that can be cooked ahead, but some things, to be delicious, must be done at the last minute.

To be really wonderful, food must be made of the freshest and highest-quality ingredients. Christmas comes but once a year and it is supposed to be the merriest time—let’s make it so—and very beautiful, just like Aunt Frankie’s peacocks.

C HILI P OT R OAST WITH G REEN C HILI T OMATO S AUCE

Spain was the first European nation to lay claim to the territory we now know as the state of Alabama. The Spaniards landed at Mobile Bay in 1507 and since they had come straight from Mexico, they brought their chili peppers with them.

Those chili peppers were found to have a natural affinity for the rich ocean-misted soil around the bay, and the scattered few but friendly people in the area had a seemingly natural palate for the sting and heat of the peppers.

Spicy seasonings are still popular in the Deep South, especially in Alabama, where the inhabitants are proud of their inherited Spanish ways—and their peppers.

This Chili Pot Roast is perfect for the fun and informality of decorating the Christmas tree. The roast can be prepared a day or two ahead, refrigerated, and reheated, if you like (in fact, the flavor will improve). It can be served warm, carved into slices, with hominy, grits, or potatoes. Or, if you choose, the slices can be served on sesame buns or in pita pockets along with a salad of various lettuces or shredded cabbage.

4½ to 5 pounds beef rump or brisket

1½ tablespoons vegetable oil,

olive oil, or beef drippings

Salt to taste

1 cup homemade beef or veal stock

4 medium onions, peeled and diced

2 imported bay leaves

3 tablespoons chili powder, or to taste

1 cup Green Chili Tomato Sauce (recipe follows)

1 teaspoon dried basil or oregano

Tabasco sauce to taste

Sprigs of fresh watercress, cilantro, or parsley, for garnish

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F.

2. Brush the roast on all sides with the oil (this will help it brown evenly) and season it with salt.

3. Place the roast in a large, shallow baking pan. Set it on the lower rack of the preheated oven and allow it to brown, about 30 minutes.

4. Remove the roast from the oven and reduce the heat to 325°F. Transfer the roast to a deeper casserole or roaster that has a cover. Add the browned bits and drippings from the baking pan.

5. Add the stock, onions, and bay leaves. Sprinkle the roast with the chili powder.

6. Cover the casserole or roaster, return it to the oven, and cook the meat for about 30 minutes, basting frequently.

7. Add the Green Chili Tomato Sauce, basil, and Tabasco. Taste and add salt if needed. Cover the roast again and continue to cook, basting every 30 minutes or so, until it is very tender, about 2 more hours. If the sauce becomes overly thick at any time, add more Green Chili Tomato Sauce or stock.

8. When the roast is tender, transfer it to a carving board. Skim the excess fat from the sauce in the pan and discard the bay leaves. Slice the roast and arrange it on a warm platter. Pour the sauce over the meat and garnish with watercress.

Serves 10 to 12

G REEN C HILI T OMATO S AUCE

This recipe makes more than enough sauce for the pot roast. You can pass the extra in a sauceboat or refrigerate it to use with another meal. It’s especially good with sandwiches made of leftover roast or meat loaf.

1 large can (35 ounces) imported plum tomatoes (good-quality Italian tomatoes are best)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, whole and unpeeled (optional)

2 to 3 tablespoons chopped canned green chilies

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves, or 1½ teaspoons dried basil

Salt to taste

1. Purée the tomatoes, with their juice, in a blender or food processor. Pour the purée into a heavy saucepan.

2. Add the olive oil, onion, and garlic and cook until the mixture has thickened. Discard the garlic.

3. Add the green chilies and basil. Salt to taste. Cook for about 2 minutes. Taste and correct the seasoning if necessary.

When garlic cloves are left whole and cooked unpeeled, the flavor they give to the dish is much milder than when they’re peeled and chopped.

R ED C ABBAGE AND P ARSLEY S LAW

One of the best slaws in the whole world. It’s especially good with pot roasts, tender steaks, fried or broiled chicken, loin of pork, veal chops, or a veal roast.

½ small head red cabbage

2 cups chopped fresh parsley

Classic Vinaigrette Dressing (recipe follows)

Shred the cabbage exceedingly fine by hand or in a food processor. You should have about 2 cups. Add the parsley. Transfer to a serving bowl and toss with the Classic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Serves 4

V ARIATION :

You may substitute radicchio for the cabbage.

The cabbage must be tender and crisp.

C LASSIC V INAIGRETTE D RESSING

1 tablespoon white or red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Fresh lemon juice to taste (optional)

1. Combine the vinegar and salt. Mix well.

2. Add the olive oil and blend until well mixed. Add lemon juice to taste.

Makes about ¼ cup

The proportions are a straightforward 1-to-4 ratio (vinegar/salt to oil). You may increase this recipe, using the same proportions, by as much as you like.

The lemon juice is not essential, but it adds a delightful touch of freshness.

Never use malt vinegar! Wine vinegar makes a far superior vinaigrette.

C OUNTRY S QUIRE C OOKIES

This is one of the most delightful—and easiest—Christmas cookies I know. It lends itself to many variations—it can be made by hand, quite plain, or put through a cookie press if that is your wish. It is a merry Christmas addition to a cup of tea.

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature, but not overly soft

1 cup sugar, or ¼ cup light brown sugar and ¾ cup granulated sugar

3 large egg yolks

2½ cups sifted all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1½ teaspoons cognac vanilla (see page 29) or 1 tablespoon cognac

3 tablespoons chopped unsalted pistachios or pecans (optional)

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Cream the butter and sugar with an electric mixer or in a food processor. (The mixer makes a more delicate and less compact cookie.)

3. Add the egg yolks and beat until the mixture looks like mayonnaise.

4. Sift the flour with the baking powder and salt and mix in quickly. Do not overbeat.

5. Add the cognac vanilla. Mix in the nuts by hand if you are using them. Transfer the dough to a bowl, cover, and chill in the refrigerator until firm enough to roll out easily, about 1 hour.

6. Form the chilled dough into balls, about a generous tablespoon each for a dainty cookie. Place them about 1½ inches apart on a nonstick or lightly greased pastry sheet. Flatten them a bit with your fingers or the bottom of a water glass.

7. Place the pastry sheet on the middle rack of the preheated oven and bake until the cookies are a very delicate brown, 10 to 12 minutes.

Makes about 3 dozen cookies

V ARIATIONS :

New Orleans Praline Cookies: Use 1 cup light brown sugar and ½ cup coarsely chopped pecans. For real New Orleans flavor, add 2 teaspoons praline liqueur and reduce the cognac vanilla to 1 teaspoon.

Turbinado Cookies: Reduce the sugar to ¾ cup. Roll the dough balls in turbinado (raw) sugar and bake as directed.

S UGARPLUM C OOKIES

This is a flavorful holiday cookie full of spices and apricots and almonds. The cookies can be made ahead, as they keep well.

Zest of 1 navel orange

Zest of ½ lemon

1 cup sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 large eggs

1½ cups sifted all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

⅛ teaspoon ground coriander

1½ cups dried apricots, cut into thirds and slightly softened in enough boiling orange juice almost to cover

1½ cups chopped almonds

1½ teaspoons Cointreau or cognac

Cookie Glaze (optional; recipe follows)

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Grate the orange and lemon zest by hand, or combine the zest with the sugar in a food processor and twirl until the zest is finely grated.

3. Add the sugar (if not already combined with the zest) and butter and beat until creamy. Add the eggs and beat thoroughly.

4. Sift the flour with the baking powder, salt, and spices and add to the egg mixture.

5. Fold in the apricots (with the orange juice), almonds, and Cointreau by hand.

6. Bake a test cookie (see step #7); if the test cookie doesn’t crisp up, you may need to add a little more flour to the batter.

7. Drop the batter by spoonfuls onto a nonstick or lightly greased pastry sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for about 16 to 18 minutes or until the cookies are slightly brown on top. Leave plain or brush with the glaze while the cookies are hot.

Makes about 3 dozen cookies

V ARIATION :

A few slivered prunes may be added, as both prunes and apricots are compatible with orange juice and either of the liqueurs suggested.

C OOKIE G LAZE

This is nice on any cookie or cake that needs a shiny glaze but not an actual frosting.

1½ cups confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

About 2½ tablespoons milk, cream, apple juice, apple cider, or Calvados

1. Using an electric mixer, cream the confectioners’ sugar, butter, salt, and vanilla together until the mixture is soft and smooth. Add enough milk or other liquid to make a good spreading consistency.

2. Using a brush, spread the glaze over the cookies while they are still hot so they will shine.

Makes 1 cup

Calvados (French apple brandy) is especially delicious in this glaze.

G INGER AND M ARMALADE P UDDING

This is a very old Southern pudding but it’s not very well known, which makes it a welcome treat—and it is exceptionally easy to make. You can even cook it ahead and then reheat it just before serving.

1 cup beef kidney suet, ground

4 cups soft fresh bread crumbs

2 cups bitter orange or other citrus marmalade

2 tablespoons slivered crystallized or preserved ginger

2 large eggs

1½ teaspoons baking soda

¼ cup water, at room temperature

2 or 3 cooked prunes, chopped (optional)

Anglaise Sauce (recipe follows), for garnish

1. Combine the suet, bread crumbs, marmalade, ginger, and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Stir the baking soda into the water until it dissolves and add it to the mixture. Blend thoroughly with an electric mixer. Stir in the prunes by hand if you are using them.

2. Spoon the pudding into a double boiler and cook, covered, over simmering water for 2 hours.

3. Serve the pudding warm in small dessert or custard cups with a garnish of Anglaise Sauce.

Serves 6 to 8

It is best to use the suet from around the kidneys, as it is less fibrous.

A NGLAISE S AUCE

This is the true Christmas custard, inherited from our English ancestors. It’s historically known as boiled custard and is lovely with pound cake, fruitcake, or your favorite cookie.

4 cups whole milk

3 large eggs, separated

3 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar

⅓ teaspoon salt

1½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract or cognac vanilla (see page 29)

1 cup whipped cream, for serving

1. Heat the milk carefully in a saucepan until it is steaming. Do not allow it to boil. Remove the pan from the heat.

2. Using an electric mixer, food processor, or whisk, beat the 6 egg yolks with the sugar and salt until the mixture is light and creamy.

3. Add the warm milk and mix thoroughly. Transfer the mixture to a double boiler and cook over simmering water until the custard is thick enough to coat a wooden spoon.

4. Remove from the heat at once, add the vanilla, and pour the custard into a cool bowl. Place it, covered, in the refrigerator right away. Stir it gently every once in a while to prevent a skin from forming on top.

5. When the custard is cold, after having chilled in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours, beat the 3 egg whites until they are stiff but not grainy or dry—as grainy egg whites will not hold up—and fold them into the custard.

6. Serve immediately with the whipped cream.

Serves 6 to 8

V ARIATION :

For the traditional Southern version, add a tablespoon or so of bourbon, rum, or cognac to the custard along with the vanilla.

A BOUT M AKING C USTARD

There are some important things to remember when making custard:

• If it is cooked over too high a heat or for too long, it will curdle. Cook over gentle heat and do not overcook.

• Beating the egg yolks with the sugar helps prevent curdling, but be careful not to overbeat.

• The beaten egg whites, added at the last minute, will make the custard a little thicker, but they may be omitted altogether.

• Chilling custard at once helps prevent curdling. (Custard can curdle after it is removed from the stove, since it continues to cook as long as it’s hot.)

• Custard keeps well in the refrigerator for several days, but it must be kept in a clean, tightly closed jar. If not, it will pick up flavors from other food and a skin will form on top. If the custard will be in the refrigerator only for a short while, it can simply be covered with plastic wrap.

M ENU 2

Oyster and Clam Chowder

Celery Curls, Carrot Sticks, Pickles

Easy Bread Sticks

Colonial Gingerbread

Coffee

This has always been one of our favorite menus for a relaxed, fun evening of trimming the tree. It is easy and can be cooked and ready before the crowd rolls in.

A delicious homemade soup is one of the most gracious of all foods, with the exception of homemade bread, and Southern cooks are at their happiest making these two themes of glory. Brillat-Savarin, the eminent French gastronome who wrote the famous book The Physiology of Taste, is reputed to have said, “A woman who cannot make a good soup should not be allowed to marry.” I don’t think we dare go that far, but this I know: we do love a good soup.

A fine soup is made of the freshest ingredients available. Leftovers and yesterday’s “mistakes” scraped into the pot make an inferior soup. Good cooking is admittedly time-consuming but ever so rewarding, and a great pleasure to your family and friends.

Have plenty of festive celery curls, carrot sticks, pickles, and bread sticks on hand to serve with the Oyster and Clam Chowder. For the crowning touch, serve coffee and pass the homemade gingerbread.

O YSTER AND C LAM C HOWDER

This chowder makes a wonderful holiday brunch or supper.

2 cups homemade chicken stock

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy or whipping cream

3 shallots, peeled and minced, or 2 slices onion

½ red bell pepper, finely slivered

¼ cup water

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pint fresh oysters, chopped, with their juice

1 can (8 ounces) clams, with their juice, or 1 cup minced fresh clams plus ½ cup juice (fresh clams come whole and must be minced; canned clams are usually pre-minced)

Salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste

Cayenne pepper to taste

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, for garnish (optional)

Chowder crackers, for serving

1. Pour the chicken stock, milk, and cream into the top of a large double boiler or into a roomy kettle set over a pan of hot water. Cook, stirring frequently, over a medium heat until hot and thoroughly combined, but do not allow the mixture to boil.

2. Combine the shallots, bell pepper, water, and butter in a shallow saucepan. Simmer until the bell pepper and shallots are tender and the water has evaporated, 4 to 5 minutes. Add to the stock mixture.

3. Add the oysters and clams, with their juices, to the stock mixture and stir well. Season to taste with salt, white pepper, and cayenne.

4. Heat the chowder over boiling water until it is just below the boiling point. Never allow the chowder to boil. Discard the onion slices if you used them, and taste and correct the seasoning. Sprinkle with the parsley—and the chives, if desired—and serve with chowder crackers.

Serves 6 to 8

V ARIATION :

For a richer soup, add 1 or 2 egg yolks just before the chowder is finished. Egg yolks are a more delicate thickening agent than flour and butter (beurre manié).

Shallots are always preferred to onions in seafood, but I’ll bet the fishermen used onions. And if you like, you can crumble a few chowder crackers into the soup, the way the fishermen always did.

To reheat the chowder, use a double boiler. Don’t put the chowder over direct heat, as it will cause the oysters to overcook.

E ASY B READ S TICKS

These crisp and crunchy bread sticks are a song to make, and they’re delicious with pasta dishes, salads, and of course chowder!

1 package dry yeast

¾ cup lukewarm water

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or flavorless vegetable oil

1 to 1¼ teaspoons salt

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 egg white, lightly beaten

Coarse (kosher) salt, poppy seeds, or toasted sesame seeds, for topping

1. Combine the yeast with the lukewarm water in a roomy mixing bowl and stir to dissolve the yeast.

2. Add the oil to the yeast mixture and blend it in. Add the salt and flour. Mix thoroughly but do not overmix.

3. Toss the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead it thoroughly, about 2 minutes, adding only enough extra flour to keep the dough from being sticky.

4. Place the dough in a greased bowl and turn it over to grease all sides. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave it in a warm spot to rise until the dough has doubled in bulk, about 1 hour. When lightly touched, the risen dough will spring back at once.

5. Place the dough again on a lightly floured surface and knead it for a few seconds.

6. Roll out the dough to form a rectangle 6 inches wide. Cut it crosswise into strips ¾ inch wide.

7. Roll each strip in the palms of your hands to create a rope and shape it as you like. Place the ropes on a nonstick or lightly greased pastry sheet, cover with plastic wrap, and leave in a warm place until the dough has doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

8. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°F.