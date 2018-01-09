Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mrs.
A Novel
Named to Buzzfeed’s list of “5 Most Anticipated Women’s Fiction Reads of 2018”“Macy skewers power parents in this entertaining, sharp-eyed portrayal of privilege and it’s price” –People Magazine
“Mrs. could be the next Big Little Lies.”–EW
In the well-heeled milieu of New York’s Upper East Side, coolly elegant Philippa Lye is the woman no one can stop talking about. Despite a shadowy past, Philippa has somehow married the scion of the last family-held investment bank in the city. And although her wealth and connections put her in the center of this world, she refuses to conform to its gossip-fueled culture.
Then, into her precariously balanced life, come two women: Gwen Hogan, a childhood acquaintance who uncovers an explosive secret about Philippa’s single days, and Minnie Curtis, a newcomer whose vast fortune and frank revelations about a penurious upbringing in Spanish Harlem put everyone on alert.
When Gwen’s husband, a heavy-drinking, obsessive prosecutor in the US Attorney’s Office, stumbles over the connection between Philippa’s past and the criminal investigation he is pursuing at all costs, this insulated society is forced to confront the rot at its core and the price it has paid to survive into the new millennium.
Macy has written a modern-day HOUSE OF MIRTH, not for the age of railroads and steel but of hedge funds and overnight fortunes, of scorched-earth successes and abiding moral failures. A brilliant portrait of love, betrayal, fate and chance, MRS marries razor-sharp social critique and page-turning propulsion into an unforgettable tapestry of the way we live in the 21st Century.
Praise
One of 12 Books We Recommend This Week by the NYTBR
"Macy skewers power parents in this entertaining, sharp-eyed portrayal of privilege and it's price"—People
"Inside a seductive microuniverse, the super competitive lives of three very different women intersect at the exclusive preschool their children attend. When one woman's husband, a U.S. attorney, launches an investigation into the financial dealings of another's, shocking secrets threaten to disrupt their lives in this smart skewering of high society."—Marie Claire
"A fresh take on the society novel."—Publisher's Weekly
"Brilliant. I was dazzled by her ability to see into the very hearts of her characters; I absolutely loved it."—Kate Atkinson, author of Life After Life and A God in Ruins
"Deeply moving, hugely entertaining, utterly brilliant. As an observer of human behavior Macy rivals Tom Wolfe and Edward St. Aubyn. Mrs. is a major novel, and Macy is an essential American voice."
—Lev Grossman, author of The Magicians
"I love novels that are both rousing and intelligent, and Mrs. was just that--a riveting, complex, and potent story of money, friendships, and family. Macy masters New York's Upper East Side because she goes beyond the vanities and delves into its layers, its distinct voices and characters. She puts you in the territory of the well-heeled and shows their heart and soul."
—Kaui Hart Hemmings, author of The Descendants
"Wise and cryptic...Intriguing...(Smart, apt and slightly unexpected)...Sharply insightful."—Janet Maslin, New York Times