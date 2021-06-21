A Blind Corner
A Blind Corner

by Caitlin Macy

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316434201

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: June 21st 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Short Stories (single Author)

PAGE COUNT: 352

ebook
From the author of Mrs. and Fundamentals of Play, comes a brilliant and biting short story collection about privilege, pride and our nagging need to belong.

In rousing and intelligent prose, Macy shines a light on eight strong women in moments of challenge and vulnerability, and pushes them to the sharpest edge. Some manage to pull back up and some plummet, but in both cases, the result is gripping.

Praise

"Mrs. could be the next Big Little Lies."
Entertainment Weekly
"I love novels that are both rousing and intelligent, and Mrs. was just that--a riveting, complex, and potent story of money, friendships, and family. Macy masters New York's Upper East Side because she goes beyond the vanities and delves into its layers, its distinct voices and characters. She puts you in the territory of the well-heeled and shows their heart and soul."
Kaui Hart Hemmings, author of The Descendants
