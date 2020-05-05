Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Life Among the Terranauts
From the rising star and author of the “marvelous” (Wall Street Journal), “enthralling” (New York Times Book Review), and “beautiful” (Washington Post) debut novel The Vexations comes an exciting new story collection for fans of George Saunders and Karen Russell that moves boldly between the real and the surreal.
Following her “lyrical and captivating” (Los Angeles Review of Books) first novel, Caitlin Horrocks returns with a much-anticipated second collection of short stories. In her signature, genre-defying style, she explodes our notions of what a story can do and where it can take us.
Life Among the Terranauts demonstrates all the energy and inventiveness that won admirers for Horrocks’s first collection. In “The Sleep,” chosen by Geraldine Brooks for Best American Short Stories, residents of a small town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula decide to hibernate through the bitter winters. In the Saunders-esque title story, half a dozen people move into an experimental biodome known as NovaTerra, only to discover, in terrifying fashion, that a new environment doesn’t necessarily mean a fresh start or a better life. And in “Sun City,” published in The New Yorker, a young woman meets her grandmother’s roommate in the wake of her death and attempts to solve the mystery of whether the two women were lovers.
With a startling range of storytelling, Horrocks once again dazzles readers in these absorbing depictions of the real and surreal landscapes of contemporary life. Life Among the Terranauts cements her reputation as one of the premier young writers of our time.
Praise for The Vexations
"Marvelous...The Vexations wonderfully embellishes the world through which Satie wandered like some kind of marooned alien visitor."—Wall Street Journal
"Vivid...Enthralling."—New York Times Book Review
"A wrenching portrait of overconfidence as a destructive force."—The Atlantic
"Vibrant...Deeply affecting...Horrocks deftly plumbs the singular zeal--and occasional neuroses--that drive artists toward achievement as well as self-destruction...The Vexations explores grand themes with grace and conviction."—Minneapolis Star Tribune
"In this melodic tale, first novelist Horrocks reimagines the rich ferment of fin de siècle Paris."—O, The Oprah Magazine
"An engrossing debut...What's most extraordinary about The Vexations is the writing itself...The novel reads like a finely composed piece of music, swiftly interweaving winsome sentences with period details and the characters who lived them."—Rachel Duboff, Los Angeles Review of Books
"I've rarely seen a debut as buoyant and inspired as Caitlin Horrocks's The Vexations...This is a dazzling first novel from a writer to watch."—Paula Mclain, author of The Paris Wife
"A gorgeous, sensitive, deeply immersive novel."—Lauren Groff, author of Fates and Furies
Praise for This Is Not Your City
"Wildly entertaining...These are delicate, character-driven stories whose distinct narrators demonstrate the hand of a remarkably versatile writer...Horrocks is writing well beyond her years, not only raising our expectations of what a story can do but also setting a high standard for any debut fiction author."—San Francisco Chronicle
"Startlingly ingenious writing...Horrocks's is a formidably promising imagination."—Boston Globe
"Impressively sharp...Appealingly rugged-hearted...Horrocks deploys love and humor as convincingly as dread."—New York Times Book Review