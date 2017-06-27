Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lighten Up

Survival Skills For People Under Pressure

Humor can help you thrive in change, remain creative under pressure, work more effectively, play more enthusiastically, and stay healthier in the process. But humor is also a set of specific, learned skills, and like any other discipline, these skills need to be developed. Lighten Up shows you how to build these skills so that you can see the absurdity in difficult situations and take yourself lightly while you take your job, problem, or challenge seriously.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology

On Sale: May 21st 1993

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780201622393

Trade Paperback
