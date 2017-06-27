Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
C. W. Metcalf
C.W. Metcalf and Roma Felible are a husband-and-wife writing team as well as business partners. C.W. Metcalf and Company consults worldwide on the role of humor in managing oneself and others.
By the Author
Lighten Up
Humor can help you thrive in change, remain creative under pressure, work more effectively, play more enthusiastically, and stay healthier in the process. But humor…