Cyteen

by

The Hugo Award-winning SF saga is now available in one complete trade paperback edition, containing Cyteen: The Betrayal, The Rebirth and The Vindication. “A psychological novel, a murder mystery and an examination of power on a grand scale, encompassing light years and outsize lifetimes”.–Locus.
Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

On Sale: September 1st 1995

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 696

ISBN-13: 9780446671279

Trade Paperback
