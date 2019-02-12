The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook

With more than 7 million sold in America, air fryers are the next Instant Pot: the new hot kitchen appliance home cooks have to have–and Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are here to help you make the most of it.





Initially conceived as a way of producing crispy “fried” foods with half the calories and fat, the air fryer is more than just a diet trick. It’s also the best, easiest way to cook with the power of a commercial convection oven at home, producing the crispiest roasted vegetables, perfectly-cooked chicken with crunchy skin, and, yes, the most delicious french fries you’ll ever make without digging out a deep fryer.





With more than 300 delicious, unpretentious, and totally customizable recipes for everything from entire meals cooked inside the air fryer to party snacks, healthy sides, and delicious desserts, this book will be the go-to resource for this year’s hottest home cooking appliance.