Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

How to Eat to Change How You Drink

Heal Your Gut, Mend Your Mind, and Improve Nutrition to Change Your Relationship with Alcohol

How to Eat to Change How You Drink Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

Formats and Prices

Price

$29.00

Price

$37.00 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. Hardcover $29.00 $37.00 CAD
  2. ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
  3. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)

Also available from:

Let nutrition guide you to sobriety (or to just drinking a little less) with this guide and meal plan to reduce alcohol cravings and repair your health through food.

Trapped in alcohol's addictive grip, Dr. Brooke Scheller wanted a way out. For her, total sobriety was the answer to her problem, which she achieved by applying her skills as a doctor of nutrition, pairing her knowledge of nutrition with other integrative therapies to eliminate alcohol for good. Seeing the success in herself, she shifted her practice to help inspire others to explore a lifestyle with little to no alcohol. 

How to Eat to Change How You Drink is a revolutionary guide to leverage food and nutrition to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption, develop mindfulness, and promote a healthier relationship with alcohol. Working through the book, readers will identify their drinking archetype and then learn the types of nutritional changes they can make to reduce alcohol cravings alongside behavior modification; they'll learn how alcohol affects their nutritional status and can contribute to health symptoms ranging from fatigue, to hormonal imbalances, digestive irregularities, weight gain, thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases and more; and they'll restore their nutritional status and repair key body systems after moderate to heavy alcohol consumption. 

This book will change the way we think about and address alcohol intake in our society– through the lens of nutrition. 

Genre:

On Sale
Dec 26, 2023
Page Count
256 pages
Publisher
Balance
ISBN-13
9781538741061

You May Also Like

Not Drinking Tonight
Not Drinking Tonight $27.00 $34.00 CAD
Drink?
Drink? $16.99 $22.99 CAD
Sober Mercies
Sober Mercies $15.99 $21.99 CAD
The Eating for Recovery
The Eating for Recovery $19.99 $24.99 CAD
Courage to Change
Courage to Change $17.99 $22.99 CAD

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

About the Author

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS is a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition, a nationally recognized health expert, and the founder of Functional Sobriety, a nutrition-based program for alcohol reduction.

After finding freedom from alcohol in 2021, Dr. Brooke took her experience in sobriety and applied her expertise in nutrition and functional medicine to help others change their relationship with alcohol. After working with executives, celebrities, and other successful clients, she recognized a glaring gap in the wellness space: overconsumption of alcohol. Her approach results in improved brain health, mood, energy, focus, gut health and hormone balance.

Her launch of Functional Sobriety led to the development of her online community, the Functional Sobriety Network and several online programs with members across the globe. As a motivational speaker, Dr. Brooke helps to spread the word about functional nutrition, alcohol-free wellness and the power of sobriety. She currently resides in NYC.

Follow Dr. Brooke on Instagram @drbrookescheller. Learn more at brookescheller.com or functionalsobriety.com.

Learn more about this author