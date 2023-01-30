How to Eat to Change How You Drink

About the Author

, DCN, CNS is a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition, a nationally recognized health expert, and the founder of Functional Sobriety, a nutrition-based program for alcohol reduction.After finding freedom from alcohol in 2021, Dr. Brooke took her experience in sobriety and applied her expertise in nutrition and functional medicine to help others change their relationship with alcohol. After working with executives, celebrities, and other successful clients, she recognized a glaring gap in the wellness space: overconsumption of alcohol. Her approach results in improved brain health, mood, energy, focus, gut health and hormone balance.Her launch of Functional Sobriety led to the development of her online community, the Functional Sobriety Network and several online programs with members across the globe. As a motivational speaker, Dr. Brooke helps to spread the word about functional nutrition, alcohol-free wellness and the power of sobriety. She currently resides in NYC.Follow Dr. Brooke on Instagram @drbrookescheller. Learn more at brookescheller.com or functionalsobriety.com.

