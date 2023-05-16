Acknowledgments

Thank you to the following people who helped immensely with thinking, providing historical background, cooking, and tasting: Melanie Barnard, Donna and Marston Brewer, Beth Bunker, David Chalfant, Phyllis Corcoran, Matt Dojny, Maury Dojny, Richard Dojny, Sarah and Tony Everdell, Patti and Floyd Gelini, Tad and Lindsay Goodale, Lee and Don Holmes, Sally Jennings, Charmaine Jensen, Barbara and Prep Keyes, Susan Maloney, Sandy Oliver, Carol and Peter Osgood, Nancy and Jimmy Reinish, Nancy Sandreuter, Bill and Joy Schmitt, Pam and Ralph Siewers, Veronica and Michael Stubbs, Jasper White, and Sybil Young. And very special thanks to Martha Maury Welty for her excellent testing.

I'm grateful, as always, to my agent, Judith Weber, and to all the wonderfully talented staff at Storey Publishing — amazing editors, designers, photographers and publicists. Thank you, especially, to Margaret Sutherland, Matt LaBombard, and Sarah Guare.

Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgements

Welcome to Chowderland

1. The Chowder Pot

Boston-Style Creamy Clam Chowder

Connecticut Shoreline Semi-Clear Clam Chowder

Milky Maine Steamer Chowder

Manhattan-Style Clam Chowder

Rocky Point Red Chowder

Classic Rhode Island Clear Clam Chowder

Spring's First Chowder with Fresh Herbs and Peas

Smoked Fish and Corn Chowder for Floyd

Nor'easter Baked Fish Chowder

Classic Down East Haddock Chowder

Bermuda Fish Chowder

Northwest Salmon Chowder with Leeks and Peas

Lobster and Sweet Corn Chowder

Stonington Mixed Seafood Chowder

Mussel Chowder with Light Curry and Colorful Vegetables

Shrimp, Fennel, and Red Potato Chowder

Double Corn Summer Chowder

Vineyard Chicken and Corn Chowder

Saint Patrick's Chowder

Day-after-Thanksgiving Chowder

"Caldo Verde" Chowder

Late Summer Squash Chowder

Succotash Chowder with Tomatoes and Basil

Spring-Dug Parsnip Chowder

Broccoli and Cheddar Chowder

2. Splendid Seafood Stews and a Bisque

American Bouillabaisse with Garlic Toasts and Sriracha Rouille

Creole Seafood Gumbo

Oysters Rockefeller Stew

Portuguese Seafood Stew with Chouriço

Penobscot Bay Scallop Stew

The Real Deal Lobster Bisque

Traditional Lobster Stew

3. Accompanying Breads

Narragansett Clam Fritters

Crusty Skillet Cornbread

Red Pepper-Scallion Pita Toasts

Rosemary-Onion Focaccia

Salt and Pepper Biscuits

Kale Toasts

4. Salads Especially for Chowders

Beet Salad on Arugula

Brussels Sprout Slaw

Orange, Radish, and Basil Salad

Shingled Tomato and Nectarine Salad

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Vinegary Cabbage Slaw

Winter Greens

Baby Kale Salad

5. The Perfect Finish

Bittersweet Chocolate-Pecan Tart

Lemon Sponge Pudding Cake

Lattice-Top Blueberry Pie

Plum-Almond Galette

Black Pepper Brownies

Sour Lemon Tart in a Graham Cracker Crust

Oversize Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler

Cranberry-Apple Upside-Down Cake

Dark and Sticky Candied Gingerbread

Spiced Hermit Bar Cookies

Metric Conversion

Other Storey Books by Brooke Dojny

Copyright

Share Your Experience!

Welcome to Chowderland

Chowder — mostly seafood but sometimes with just vegetables or chicken or a combination thereof — is an old European/North American dish that has traveled with us for hundreds of years, yet it emerges into the twenty-first century more popular than ever. Relatively small amounts of animal protein (or none at all) paired with potatoes, onions, other vegetables, and broth or milk result in the kind of simple-to-make, delicious, and sustainable one-pot dish that we love to eat today.

Simple Truth from a Maine Fisherman's Wife "You can make a chowder out of anything." — Donna Brewer, Stonington, Maine

Much lore, history, and myth surround the subject of chowder — its origins, its place in literary history, and its evolution from shipboard fare thickened with ship's biscuit to today's versions that are typically bound with flour or the starchiness of potatoes. Chowder's origins remain shrouded in mystery, but food historians agree that it evolved aboard French and English fishing boats and in the Nova Scotia and New England coastal communities where fishermen settled. The word is probably from chaudière, the French term for the cauldron in which fishermen cooked their chowders. The first American cookbook to include a chowder recipe was the 1800 edition of Amelia Simmons's American Cookery, which listed the ingredients as "bass, salt pork, crackers, and a side dish of potatoes." By the 1840s, potatoes had become a standard chowder ingredient, eventually replacing crackers altogether.

Chowder moved along with the westward expansion, incorporating indigenous ingredients along the way, including chopped Pismo clams in California, geoducks along the Oregon coast, and salmon in the Northwest. San Franciscans hollow out round loaves of sourdough bread to use as an edible bowl for chowder.

Chowder began as a fish soup, but, as with many things culinary, the dish has evolved and broadened over the years. Since I must come up with some sort of chowder definition, here it is: a chunky, hearty soup, usually made with salt pork or bacon, onions, potatoes, the main ingredient (often seafood), and a liquid. That's the starting point. From there, home cooks and chefs add or subtract — leaving out the pork to create a meatless brew, replacing onions with leeks or garlic, switching up the liquid — with potatoes as a constant.

Potatoes

Potatoes are a crucial ingredient in chowders, and I specify which type to use in each recipe. Most recipes call for a floury potato, such as all-purpose or Yukon Gold, that releases starch and helps thicken the chowder. Some recipes call for red-skinned potatoes, which I like in more delicate chowders. The chowders that use these less-starchy potatoes often include a little flour to boost their thickening power.

To dice or slice potatoes, I recommend the Japanese chef's knife called Santoku. It has grooves that allow for better separation between blade and potato — hence, less sticking.

Salt Pork and Bacon

Most chowder recipes begin with rendering ("trying out" is the old-fashioned term) diced salt pork or bacon, removing the cooked bits for adding back later, and using the full-of-flavor fat to continue building the chowder. Salt pork and bacon can almost always be used interchangeably, but each recipe in this book will specify one or the other — or either. Salt pork was the early American cook's basic cooking fat and also served as seasoning, accenting chowders with its incomparably rich, salty flavor. In recipes for very traditional chowders (Boston-Style Creamy Clam Chowder, for instance), I call for salt pork or bacon, putting the salt pork first to indicate my preference; others call only for bacon.

Some chefs insist on making chowder with applewood-smoked or at least thick-sliced slab bacon. I call for just plain bacon because I think the standard commercial product is fine, but if you happen to have special artisan bacon, so much the better.

Salt pork is usually available in the cured meats section of the supermarket. The first thing you need to do with salt pork is slice off the thick rind. Presliced salt pork makes dicing easier, especially if the pork is slightly frozen first. You can also cut the pork into chunks and pulse in a food processor to finely chop it. Modern salt pork seldom releases much fat, so it is usually cooked with additional butter. After browning and removing salt pork or bacon bits from the pot, pour the rendered fat into a glass measure to check the quantity, or simply estimate the quantity visually.

Chowder Orator American statesman and orator Daniel Webster was considered an authority on chowders. He once delivered a lengthy speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate about the virtues of chowder.

Crackers

Early chowders were thickened and bound with a very hard, flat cracker called ship's biscuit, or hardtack. In the 1800s ship's biscuit was replaced by potatoes, and crackers moved to the side as an accompaniment. A bowl of restaurant chowder almost always comes with a little packet of small, plain, crunchy oyster crackers, which can be sprinkled over the chowder or eaten on the side. Nabisco's Crown Pilot crackers, which were the direct descendant of hardtack ship's biscuit and every chowder aficionado's cracker of choice, were discontinued several years ago. Vermont-made common crackers or saltines are good substitutes.

Which Pot?

Size matters, but even more important is the pot's material. I begin almost every chowder recipe with the words "Cook the salt pork or bacon in a large heavy soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat." You can use a pot of almost any material — enamel-clad cast iron, heavy aluminum, stainless-clad aluminum — as long as the pot is heavy gauge. Flimsy, thin cookware (such as speckled tin, steel canning kettles, or even some thin-walled stockpots) heats unevenly, and bacon or salt pork will burn, onions will scorch, and, most crucially, heated milk or cream can curdle. Dutch ovens are thick-walled pots with tight-fitting lids, such as the enamel-coated cast-iron cookware made by Le Creuset.

When making a chowder for four to six people, a 5- to 6-quart pot will be sufficient; chowder or seafood stew for six to eight people should be made in a 6- to 8-quart pot. Chowder is great party food; if you don't have a pot large enough to serve a crowd, use two smaller pots.

The Chowder Continuum "An orthodox chowder is still a fine example of a vernacular dish, largely unchanged for centuries, a simple concoction of plain ingredients that yield a rich dish with a rich history." — Sandra Oliver, Saltwater Foodways

Clam Juice and Seafood Broth

If possible, I call for a cooking method that incorporates broth-making as part of a chowder or seafood stew recipe, but when that is not practical, I'll often suggest bottled clam juice or purchased seafood broth as an alternative. (Since there is no official culinary differentiation between broth and stock, I have chosen the term "broth" in this book.) Bottled clam juice is usually shelved with the tuna and other canned seafood. Look for seafood broth — in cans or shelf-stable cartons, or in jars as a concentrate — with the canned chicken and beef broth. I haven't made much mention of fish stock, because fish frames (bones and trimmings) aren't easy to find these days. However, if you're lucky enough to have a whole fish, simply break up the frames, cover with water, add a teaspoon or so of salt, simmer for about 30 minutes, and strain.

Curing

Much flowery and amusing prose has been penned to emphasize the crucial importance of curing or aging chowders. "Aging," wrote New England author Robert P. Tristram Coffin, "brings out flavor no spices or sudden terrific heat can reach." Martha's Vineyard's newspaper of record, the Vineyard Gazette, once stated, "On the back of the stove is where much of the perfection comes in." It's not that uncured chowder is a bad thing; it's just that some aging — at least a couple of hours or up to a day or two — allows the flavors of the seafood and broth to meld and marry with the potatoes and other liquid, elevating the dish from very good to . . . supernal.

Each recipe provides directions for aging, but in general, if you are not serving the chowder within a couple of hours, refrigerate it uncovered until cold; then cover the pot.

Curdling

Most of the recipes in this book are curdle-proof, as long as you use full-fat (not skim or low-fat) fresh milk or cream. Check sell-by dates and don't buy a product if it's close to its expiration date. In general, if a recipe calls for milk or half-and-half, I use a bit of flour to stabilize the chowder to prevent curdling. If unthickened liquid is the desired result, I usually use heavy cream (which rarely curdles if fresh) in combination with broth or other liquid. Also, try to keep chowder from reaching a rolling boil, since this can destabilize the milk or cream.

If a chowder does curdle (or "break" or "split"), don't despair, for although it looks unpleasant, the chowder is perfectly safe to eat. Simply strain out the solids, whir the liquid in a blender to pull it back together, and reheat over very low heat.

Freezing?

Most chowders or seafood stews, with the notable exception of Bermuda Fish Chowder, don't freeze particularly well. The potatoes, especially, tend to get mushy and break down, and the flavors of the chowder become somewhat muted. Frozen chowder is usually perfectly edible, but if you need to freeze it, do try to eat it within a week or two.

Newport's Chowder Fest Newport, Rhode Island, has been staging its Chowder Cook-Off for almost 35 years, with chefs and other food professionals from all over the country competing for "Best Clam," "Best Seafood," and "Best Creative" chowder. The annual festival draws thousands of enthusiastic chowder-happy eaters.

Chapter 1

The Chowder Pot

Boston-Style Creamy Clam Chowder 4–5 servings This chowder, made with hard-shell clams and lightly flour-thickened, originated in the Boston area and over time has become the chowder standard for most of the country. It is a rich, creamy, deeply flavorful brew, plain and unadorned, except for the scatter of thyme and fresh parsley. Pass a bowl of traditional oyster crackers and add Vinegary Cabbage Slaw and Dark and Sticky Candied Gingerbread for a terrific any-season supper. Ingredients 4 ounces salt pork or bacon, cut into 1 ⁄ 2 -inch dice or ground in the food processor (about 1 cup) (see Notes )

ounces salt pork or bacon, cut into -inch dice or ground in the food processor (about 1 cup) (see ) 6 tablespoons butter, plus more if needed

tablespoons butter, plus more if needed 1 large onion, chopped

large onion, chopped 1 large celery stalk, thinly sliced

large celery stalk, thinly sliced 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

tablespoons all-purpose flour 3 cups bottled clam juice (see Notes )

cups bottled clam juice (see ) 2 cups water, plus more if needed

cups water, plus more if needed 1 pound all-purpose potatoes, peeled and diced (about 3 cups)

pound all-purpose potatoes, peeled and diced (about 3 cups) 2 teaspoons dried thyme or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh (see Notes )

teaspoons dried thyme or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh (see ) 1 bay leaf, broken in half

bay leaf, broken in half 3 cups chopped hard-shell clams with their liquor (see Notes )

cups chopped hard-shell clams with their liquor (see ) 1 1 ⁄ 2 cups heavy cream

cups heavy cream Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley Instructions 1. Cook the salt pork with the butter in a large heavy soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat until crisp and the fat is rendered, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the cooked bits with a slotted spoon, drain on paper towels, and reserve. If you don't have 8 tablespoons of fat in the pot, make up the difference with additional butter. 2. Add the onion and celery and cook over medium heat until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle on the flour and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the clam juice and water and bring to a boil over high heat, whisking until smooth. 3. Add the potatoes, thyme, and bay leaf, and cook, covered, over medium-low heat until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Add the clams and cream, cook for 5 minutes, and remove from the heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let the chowder sit at cool room temperature for at least an hour or, better yet, refrigerate for up to 2 days. 4. Reheat over low heat, adding more broth, cream, or water if the chowder is too thick. Ladle into bowls, sprinkle with parsley, and pass the reserved pork bits (reheated in the microwave) for sprinkling on the chowder if desired. Notes If you're using bacon it should produce enough of its own fat, so there's no need to cook it in butter. After removing the cooked bits, you should have about 2 tablespoons of bacon fat; discard any excess and add 6 tablespoons butter to make a total of 8 tablespoons fat. For this classic chowder, dried thyme is more traditional than fresh, but feel free to use either. If you have fresh clams, scrub 5 to 6 pounds and steam them in 4 cups of water just until they open, 5 to 10 minutes. Then scrape out the clam meat and chop into pea-size pieces. Pour the cooking liquid into a glass measuring cup, let any sediment settle, and pour off 3 cups of the clean broth to use in place of the bottled clam juice. Chopped hard-shell clams (with their liquor) can be found fresh or frozen in the seafood section of most supermarkets. Bottled clam juice is usually shelved with the canned fish in the supermarket. Ishmael's Chowder "But when that smoking chowder came in, the mystery was delightfully explained. Oh, sweet friends! Hearken to me. It was made of small juicy clams, scarcely bigger than hazelnuts, mixed with pounded ship's biscuit, and salted pork cut up into little flakes; the whole enriched with butter, and plentifully seasoned with pepper and salt. Our appetites being sharpened by the frosty voyage, and in particular, Queequeg seeing his favorite fishy food before him, and the chowder being surpassingly excellent, we dispatched it with great expedition." — Herman Melville, Moby Dick