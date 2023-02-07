Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

"You Talkin' to Me?"
"You Talkin' to Me?"

The Definitive Guide to Iconic Movie Quotes

by Brian Abrams

Sep 26, 2023

336 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523525898

Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / General

A deep dive into hundreds of Hollywood’s most iconic and beloved lines, "You Talkin’ to Me?" is a must-have for every film buff.

"You Talkin’ to Me?" is a fun, fascinating, and exhaustively reported look at all the iconic Hollywood movie quotes we know and love, from Casablanca to Dirty Harry and The Godfather to Mean Girls. Drawing on interviews, archival sleuthing, and behind-the-scenes details, the book examines the origins and deeper meanings of hundreds of film lines: how they’ve impacted, shaped, and reverberated through the culture, defined eras in Hollywood, and become cemented in the modern lexicon. Packed with film stills, sidebars, lists, and other fun detours throughout movie history, the book covers all genres and a diverse range of directors, writers, and audiences.

