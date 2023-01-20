Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Brian Abrams
Brian Abrams is the author of Obama: An Oral History. He has written for High Times, Mental Floss, Playboy, and other publications. He lives in New York City.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Party Like a President
There’s the office: President of the United States. And then there’s the man in the office—prone to temptation and looking to unwind after a long…