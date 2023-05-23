Description

Into the Wild meets Red Notice, Wall Street Journal reporter Brett Forrest tells the story of the life Billy Reilly, a seemingly innocent American who was enlisted by the FBI to develop intelligence, and who later disappeared during a mysterious trip to Ukraine—a situation that tore his family apart as they sought answers from both US and Russian officials.



For most of his life Billy Reilly was an outcast. He struggled to connect with kids his age, had difficulty staying engaged at school and often retreated to the safe-haven of his bedroom. Then, in the wake of 9/11, Billy was stirred by an intense curiosity for world politics, Middle Eastern cultures, and foreign languages. He studied Arabic and Russian, read the Quran during study hall at his Catholic school, and hung the Chechnian flag in his bedroom. Billy’s dedication lead him into the deep corners of the internet where the FBI recruited him as a confidential source: a position that includes no government benefits, no protection or oversight and no recourse for families if something should go wrong. As a source, Billy was invaluable. During a period when only 72 in 13,000 agents spoke Arabic, Billy diligently monitored extremist activity, conversed with Russian backed separatists, even shared the identities of Americans who joined jihadist groups.



Nine years later, Billy’s parents stood at the foot of an unmarked grave in eastern Ukraine. When their son disappeared, they assumed the FBI could help locate him. Instead, they discovered that the bureau had been the ones to push Billy into more and more dangerous situations that eventually lead him to Russia and his early death. Brett Forrest traces this unbelievable tale of true crime, political conspiracy, and international espionage with a deft hand to craft a story that is as moving as it is thrilling. The Lost Son tells the story of what happens when one intelligent, eager young man seeks to understand the world beyond his bedroom.