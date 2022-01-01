Orders over $45 ship FREE
Brett Forrest
Brett Forrest writes about national security and investigative subjects for the Wall Street Journal. He was formerly a senior writer for ESPN The Magazine, where he wrote extensively about sports and crime and was a member of the editorial staff that won the 2017 National Magazine Award for general excellence. He co-directed the ESPN/ABC true-crime documentary, Pin Kings, which was nominated for an Emmy Award. Forrest is the author of The Big Fix, an international crime bestseller in development as a feature film at FOX, and also Long Bomb. His crime and international-affairs articles have appeared regularly in periodicals including Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, National Geographic, the New York Times Magazine, Time, Wired, Fortune, Foreign Policy, and Playboy. For a decade, Forrest was stationed abroad, in Russia, Ukraine, and Brazil. He has reported from nearly 50 countries, and his articles have been syndicated in more than 30 languages.Read More
