Embrace the Suck

The Navy SEAL Way to an Extraordinary Life

by

A raw, brutally honest, in-your-face self-help guide based on the Navy SEAL mindset to thrive on adversity

During the brutal crucible of Navy SEAL training, the instructors often tell the students to “embrace the suck.” Meaning that the students should start getting comfortable being very uncomfortable and lean into the pain–enjoy it even. Those that are successful in this transformation go on to become the most elite warriors the modern world has ever known.

As a Navy SEAL combat veteran turned business speaker and consultant, Brent Gleeson details the principles he learned as a Navy SEAL, which can empower anyone to continually expand their comfort zones and to live more fulfilling purpose-driven lives. Through candid story-telling, behavioral science research, fascinating historical references and plenty of self-deprecating humor, Gleeson shows the reader how to:
  • Remove temptation and build self-discipline
  • Do something that sucks every day
  • Choose wisely what you suffer for
  • Learn how to fail successfully
  • Get off your ass and execute
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / Success

On Sale: December 22nd 2020

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780306846328

Hachette Go
What's Inside

