Brent Gleeson
Brent Gleeson has degrees in finance and economics from Southern Methodist University, English and history from Oxford University, and a graduate business degree from the University of San Diego. As a member of SEAL Team 5, Gleeson's platoon had some of the first SEALs deployed to Iraq in early 2003. He served several tours in Iraq, Africa, and other theaters of war. After returning to civilian life, he built award-winning, multi-million dollar organizations that were repeatedly named in the Inc. 500 list of fastest growing private companies.
By the Author
Embrace the Suck
A raw, brutally honest, in-your-face self-help guide based on the Navy SEAL mindset to thrive on adversityDuring the brutal crucible of Navy SEAL training, the…