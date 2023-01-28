Free shipping on orders $35+
The Camping Life
Inspiration and Ideas for Endless Adventures
Packed with expert information and inspiring photography, The Camping Life is the perfect invitation to leave the noise and screens behind—if only for a single night—and reconnect with nature. From backpacking to bikepacking, camping while white-water rafting to big wall climbing, outdoor adventurers Brendan Leonard and Forest Woodward cover it all: how to pack a backpack, how to set up a tent in the snow, how to camp with your dog, how to build a campfire, how to judge a river’s difficulty. And, critically, how to leave no trace, while returning refreshed, recharged, and alive with new experience.
“This beautifully photographed tome—shot in/on deserts, woods, and mountains around the country—is an ode to backwoods camping and the solitude, extra stars, and immersion in nature it affords. Acknowledging that there’s nothing easy about the task of hiking in with everything you’ll need for an extended stay in the wilderness, the authors offer detailed advice on what to pack for camping in the snow, camping with your dog, bikepacking, and more.”
—Sierra, the National Magazine of the Sierra Club
