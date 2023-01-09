Free shipping on orders $35+

Brendan Leonard

Brendan Leonard has completed more than a dozen organized ultramarathons and marathons, including three of the most difficult 100-mile trail races in America. In 2019, he set out to complete 52 marathon-distance runs in 52 weeks, and survived, while having fun part of the time. Leonard is a columnist at Outside, and his writing has appeared in Runner’s World, National Geographic Adventure, Climbing, and Alpinist and on CNN.com and in dozens of other publications. He directed the 2017 short film How to Run 100 Miles, which screened at film festivals in more than 20 countries and on six continents and was viewed more than 5 million times online. He is the author of Surviving the Great Outdoors and the coauthor of The Camping Life. He lives in Denver, Colorado. Find him on Instagram at @semi_rad.

This author is represented by the Hachette Speakers Bureau.
 
