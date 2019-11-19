The Millionaires: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *









Two brothers. Three secret service agents. And millions for the taking. Charlie and Oliver Caruso are brothers who work at Greene and Greene, a private bank so exclusive there’s a $2 million minimum to be a client. But when the door of success slams in their faces, the brothers are presented with an offer they can’t refuse: $3 million in an abandoned account that can’t be traced. It’s the perfect victimless crime. Charlie and Oliver opt to take the money, but get much more than they bargained for. Now, with a lot of extra zeroes in their pockets and a friend found dead, the Secret Service and a female private investigator are closing in. Whose money did they take? How will they stay alive? And why is the Secret Service trying to kill them? Both Charlie and Oliver quickly realize it’s not easy being The Millionaires.