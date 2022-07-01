Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time
The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time

Decoding History's Unsolved Mysteries

by Brad Meltzer

With Keith Ferrell

On Sale

Nov 10, 2020

Page Count

224 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523512362

Genre

Nonfiction / History / Reference

Description

Master storyteller Brad Meltzer counts down and decodes the world’s top 10 most intriguing conspiracies stories.
 
Wanted: the truth. In a riveting collection, Brad Meltzer guides us through the 10 greatest conspiracies of all time, from Leonardo da Vinci’s stolen prophecy to the Kennedy assassination. This richly illustrated book serves up those fascinating, unexplained questions that nag at history buffs and conspiracy lovers: Why was Hitler so intent on capturing the Roman “Spear of Destiny?” Where did all the Confederacy’s gold go? What is the government hiding in Area 51? And did Lee Harvey Oswald really act alone?

Meltzer sifts through the evidence, weighs competing theories, separates what we know to be true and what’s still––and perhaps forever––unproved or unprovable, and in the end, decodes the mystery and arrives at the most likely explanation.
 

