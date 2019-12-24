Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Parasite
A Graphic Novel in Storyboards
So metaphorical — one of the best films of the decade in graphic novel form, drawn by Director Bong Joon Ho himself.Read More
In hundreds of mesmerizing illustrations, PARASITE: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards is a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of one of the best films in years and a brand-new way to experience a global phenomenon.
Drawn by Bong Joon Ho himself before the filming of the Palme d’Or Award-winning, Golden Globe®-nominated film, these illustrations, accompanied by every line of dialog in the movie, capture the story in its entirety. Director Bong has also provided a foreword which takes the reader even deeper into the creative process which gave rise to the stunning cinematic achievement of PARASITE.
Director Bong’s illustrations share the illuminating power of his writing and directing. The result is a gorgeous, riveting read and a fresh look at the vertiginous delights and surprises of Bong Joon Ho’s deeply affecting, genre-defying story.
PRAISE FOR THE FILM PARASITE:
"A flat-out masterpiece...the most important film of the year."— Fortune
"[A] brilliant genre mash-up...Parasite has a rich set of ideas -- relevant ones. It has a righteous, playful sense of humor outmatched only by the beautiful timing and sharp, personable wit of its cast, [and] the wit of its stylish director, who brings his richest storytelling instincts to bear on the material."— Vanity Fair
"A spicy genre guacamole with a social commentary that speaks to all of us... the brilliance and uniqueness of Parasite resides not only in the fact that it blends genres seamlessly, but that each sequence, scene, camera angle and performance is incredibly precise."— Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Variety
"A brilliant, insidious twist on the home-invasion thriller."— The Guardian
"A tremendous work...the most pleasurable experience you [will] have in a movie theater."— GQ
"The best movie of the year so far."— Slate
"[Bong Joon Ho's] most arresting social satire yet."— NPR
"Bong is a merchant of stealth."— The New Yorker
"[Bong's] finest work in a variety of genres."— Chicago Tribune
"An acid-black comedy that eats at the mind...What keeps you rapt in Parasite is the visual wit -- every shot distills the movie's themes -- and the richness of the characters and performances."— Vulture