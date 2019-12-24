Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bong Joon Ho
Bong Joon Ho is one of the world’s most celebrated directors whose body of work includes PARASITE, SNOWPIERCER, OKJA, MOTHER, THE HOST, and many other award-winning films. PARASITE is currently being hailed by critics worldwide as one of the best films of 2019. Director Bong was born in South Korea, where he currently resides.Read More
By the Author
Parasite
So metaphorical -- one of the best films of the decade in graphic novel form, drawn by Director Bong Joon Ho himself. In hundreds of…