Garden Renovation

Preface

IN MY MANY YEARS AS A GARDENER and certified landscape designer, I have met very few people who are satisfied with their landscapes. I see so many frustrated homeowners who know they want to make changes but have no idea where to start or what questions to ask. And while there are hundreds of books that talk about various aspects of the landscape, few tie them all together in a way that gives you the confidence to embark on such a project. In this book, I hope to give you the knowledge you’ll need to begin that journey. The process will leave you with a garden that brings you endless joy and pleasure and a great sense of accomplishment for making a positive change to your surroundings.

This is a very personal book. The process of landscape reinvention can reveal a lot about yourself. You will need to think long and hard about who you are and what your tastes, needs, and wants are in relation to your property. If you fail to do this, your new landscape will not fulfill your aspirations. Landscaping can be just decorative or it can be substantive, a fulfilling extension of your home. Whether you call it renovation or reinvention, the key is acknowledging that you want change in your landscape, that you are no longer willing to accept the ordinary and the common. You want your landscape to make you feel good.

This process may seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be if you know which questions to ask. I’ll pose many of them for you. Your job, then, will be information gathering, and coming up with the answers. If you divide your landscape into sections and prioritize the order in which you want to change things, the task will not seem as daunting as you think. You will have a plan with a starting point and then successive phases.

We will begin where all successful projects begin: with a focus on your goals and budget. We can then concentrate on evaluating the components of your existing landscape, and suggest ways to enhance what you already have. Finally, we will take a hard look at the plants you have and think about new ones that can be added. As you move from kickoff to touchdown, you will come up with a strategy to balance out the demands of time and money, asking many important questions along the way. How much do you want to tackle yourself? Can you create impact inexpensively? Should you pay for expertise? What are the differences between a landscape designer and a landscape architect? How can you best make use of that expertise?

Writing this book has called on all of the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated in my forty-eight years as an obsessed gardener and forty years as a landscape designer. I’m happy to share with you and hope that reading the book will help you achieve your goals. My gardening and design experience has mostly been gathered in zone 6 where I live, but the principles of landscape design are universal. Obviously, if you live in more extreme climates, you will have to substitute plant material that is suitable to your zone, but the basic forms, textures, colors, and sizes can almost always be found in plants that grow well in your region.

There is a wealth of information in other books and online about the many aspects of horticulture and landscape design upon which I have touched only lightly. Take advantage of the bibliography and resources to broaden your understanding of particular subjects in which you are interested.

The principles of landscape design are a starting place but there are no design police who will arrest you if you do not always follow the rules or make up some of your own. Remember that what you create is yours and reflects who you are. So take your time, and have some fun along the way.

Choosing Change

I KNOW EXACTLY WHAT SOME OF YOU ARE FEELING. When we moved into our current house, we were in love with the building itself, but the landscape was a different story. It was the embodiment of the “garden from hell”: huge swaths of lawn, aggressive groundcovers everywhere, one bed of white pebbles over black plastic, a dying Chinese elm, three smelly hawthorns, virtually no flowers, and all shrubs pruned into boxes and balls. The only assets were two huge magnolias, a slew of old Japanese pieris (Pieris japonica), and a well-designed, but old, concrete patio.

The house we had just left had a huge perennial bed and a delightful redesigned (by me), shady front yard—it was the garden of my dreams. I knew that I had to quickly find a starting point on my new property so that I could begin again to create my new landscape. The starting point turned out to be the pebble-filled bed in the back yard; it was relatively bare and seemed like a manageable space. (What I did not anticipate, however, was the amount of back-breaking labor that would be entailed in digging it out.) I have since labeled that area the right garage bed.

Logically, then, the next area to be renovated was the left garage bed. In the succeeding years, I cleared the magnolia bed (left of the left garage bed) and then the kitchen bed (left of the magnolia bed). After that, I began the task of working on the fence bed that adjoined the right garage bed. The entire back property consists of varying degrees of sun and shade but no full sun.

Once I had redesigned the beds in the back, I was ready to tackle the full-sun areas that could only be found in the front of the house. The bed that was there when we moved in was the epitome of outdated landscaping. Our home was built in 1924, a time when most gardeners were European immigrants who still favored the formal pruning style of their former homelands. (They were also cheap.) Since I am most certainly not a formal person, I tried to let the constrained shrubs of the foundation planting grow out naturally. This entailed endless hours of pruning in order to keep them in scale with the house. After finally getting overwhelmed with this work, I just ripped them out. I replaced them with a variety of shrubs, grasses, and perennials that were lower maintenance and provided much more beauty and interest as well as habitat for all the other creatures that share the space.

Eventually, I decided that the bed needed to be deepened in order to create more interesting, layered compositions—that was phase two. By that time, I had become a full-fledged plant-a-holic and needed more space for all the plants I wanted to trial. Phase three began within a few years, when I added contiguous beds down the length of my driveway and my neighbor’s driveway. That process basically took six years, though I am still constantly tinkering with everything.

A landscape that I once hated has now become one that feels like a beautiful extension of my home. I can hardly wait to go outside each day to see what’s changed from the day before. Where I once felt ensconced in rigidity, I now feel as if my bonds have been untied and I can sway in the wind.

Why Renovate?

Before you begin, it is wise to concentrate on the reasons behind your renovation, your goals, and your budget. Important questions await your input. Have you moved into a new house and don’t know what you have, how to take care of it, or how to change it? Did you purchase the house in spite of the landscaping? Are the plantings out of scale or poorly sited?

Maybe you have lived in your home for several years with a landscape that was merely acceptable. Perhaps your children are now grown, you’ve put them through college, and your son or daughter wants to have his or her wedding in your back yard. You may decide that it is time to beautify the back yard in such a way that you will enjoy the space long after the wedding.

When you look out the window or drive down the street, do you envy the landscapes you see elsewhere? Is your landscape tired? My dear friend and fellow gardener Stephanie Cohen always compares foundation plantings from the 20th century to clothing we wore 20 to 30 years ago that we wouldn’t dream of wearing now. Does your landscaping have that same feel? Does it have geometrically pruned shrubs in old foundation beds? Does it have beds that don’t make sense or are full of plants that aren’t doing well?

The landscaping, both softscape (the plants) and hardscape (the paving and structures), might be a mishmash because it was done piecemeal, either at different times, or with different companies or designers. And whether you need to deal with an overgrown or badly planted yard or new landscaping, you still need to know how to edit the garden as it matures. Editing involves pruning, pulling unwanted annual or perennial seedlings as well as volunteers, and transplanting.

COMFORT LEVEL

There are many factors to consider when establishing your plan of attack for renovation. Does your landscape feel comfortable? If not, try to pinpoint why it doesn’t. Does it feel claustrophobic? I frequently see homes where the trees—often conifers, but also dense deciduous trees—are planted too close to the house.

Even if you love the mature blue spruce in your front yard, perhaps it’s planted in front of some windows and makes the room inside dark and gloomy. Maybe it is also planted so close to the house that the branches now brush against the exterior and the roof, doing gradual damage to both. Do you leave it or remove it (a very expensive proposition)? The tree’s color automatically makes it a focal point, but you could keep that aspect by either replanting one further from the house or planting a dwarf cultivar (remembering to allow for mature size).

Frequently, home entryways are flanked by conifers that are too large. They constantly need pruning and can also create a claustrophobic feeling. Depending on their size, it might be possible to transplant them to the outer edges of the front beds.

Another factor causing claustrophobia may be shrubs that have never been pruned, thus growing so high above windowsills that the rooms within are very dark. Some shrubs can be renewed by pruning, although that kind of pruning is a job that never ends. Time for a decision: you can keep those shrubs (maintaining a semblance of maturity) and all the work that will entail, or you can replace them with new ones that will never grow tall enough to block out the windows (though you will have to accept living with immature plants for three to five years). These are the kind of debates you will need to have with yourself throughout this process.

FEELING WELCOME

Passage to the front door should be welcoming and pleasurable. Think about this as you go in and out of your house. Are there beds parallel with the sidewalk? If not, consider whether the experience would be more pleasurable if there were. If the sidewalk has these beds but feels cramped because the plantings beside it are encroaching on that walking space, maybe the beds need to be deepened and the plantings transplanted further back from the walk.

Take note of the experience when approaching the front door. Pretend you’re visiting for the first time. Is the path to the door obvious? Quite often, a visitor has to walk up the driveway and then assume that there will be a walkway to the front door even though the walk is hidden from the street.

Are the front steps wide enough, and the stoop deep enough? If you feel as though you are going to fall off the landing when you open the screen or storm door, it might be time to consider a change. How high is the stoop? Perhaps a railing is required. Would a larger stoop and wider stairs be more graceful as well as more comfortable and safer?

USABLE SPACE

One problem that many homeowners face is figuring out what to do with seemingly unusable or ugly space. Many homes have relatively narrow side yards that are merely a means of access from the front to the back of the property and generally devoid of interest. That avenue could become something special if the space were treated as a decorated hallway. The journey through it would be much more interesting if a curvilinear path were constructed rather than a straightforward one. Any material will work, but consideration should be given to echoing one of the materials of the house or other hardscaping.

Frequently, side yards are fenced in with a gated entrance. An ordinary gate that matches the fence would be the cheapest and perhaps easiest option, but expending some creativity on your gate would make the entrance more inviting.

I have seen many creative approaches to the side yard dilemma. The owner of a Chicago home turned one of the side yards into a series of terraced outdoor rooms. Thus, ugly space became a joyful journey from the front yard to the back. Several narrow properties in Newport, Kentucky, were designed with stone paths set between narrow planting beds or between a series of planted containers. These paths serve as journeys to interesting but small back yards.

Perhaps you have a lovely patio that you rarely use because it receives too much sun. You might consider building an arbor over it, to which you can add either shade cloth or vines with large foliage that will provide shade.

Perhaps the patio is very shady but its surroundings are bare. Maybe you’ve procrastinated over making any changes due to a lack of knowledge about shade-loving plants that would be appropriate for the space. Or maybe the existing patio is in poor shape, which is often the case. Should you start from scratch or try to preserve the stone or brick by lifting it and setting it aside, putting down a stable (permeable) base, and then re-laying the stored material? Is the patio large enough? Does it also need to be reconfigured?

SCREENING

Do you need to add screening for privacy or perhaps to block the view of something unseemly outside of your property? If you live on a busy street with lots of traffic, one solution could be to build walls that create an inner courtyard with the only visual access to the property being the driveway or the front walk. When you are in your back yard, are you looking at your neighbor’s unkempt back yard or even junk cars? How can you screen them out? There are many options, including fencing, panels, and plants. Are your garbage cans or air conditioning units eyesores? Think about ways that they can be disguised or hidden. Also, if you have a hot tub or are thinking of installing one, screening can be used to create additional privacy.

Increasing Your Home Value There are innumerable reasons to reinvent your landscape, but an often-overlooked one is that doing so is an investment in your home that will ultimately bear greater returns than the stock market. There have been many studies showing that the value of your home will increase and that it will eventually sell faster if the landscaping is appealing. A 2014 Wall Street Journal article reported that a home’s value can increase by 7 to 14 percent with an attractive landscape. Other studies, including one from the Journal of Environmental Horticulture, show that homes with attractive landscapes can see a 14 to 17 percent increase in sale value over homes with unattractive or plain landscaping. In other words, the initial financial pain of reinventing your landscape will be mitigated by the long-term financial gain. Still, the greatest benefit of all will be the enduring pleasure it brings you.

Defining Your Goals

Defining your goals is a crucial part of any landscape renovation project. If you don’t have an idea of what you want out of your garden, your redesign will not have any focus. And sometimes, goals conflict, so it is important to settle those conflicts before you start making changes. What if there’s not enough space for a larger patio as well as a large play area for your children? Your goals will direct the design. Think of yourself as the director, and your space as the set. How are you setting the mood before the cast (the plants) arrives?

Before we get to the various features of your landscape and the ideas you may have for them, we need to start with the basics. First, find your purchase documents. A plat plan (survey document that shows where your lot lines are and what, if any, restrictions or easements apply) should have been included with your closing papers. You must know where your property lines are. If you don’t have a plat plan (your city zoning office often has one for your property), consider hiring a surveyor to mark the lines to avoid future disputes with your neighbors. You or your landscape designer will need this plat plan to determine how much space you have and to lay out your garden ideas. In many suburban communities and in rural areas, lot lines are often defined only by survey markers, assuming that they are still there. Many homeowners prefer more defined lines but fences are often prohibited. Think about other ways to define your space.

Instead of creating one long bed at either side or back of the property, you could create a series of small beds with trees, large shrubs, or tall, ornamental grasses that would define the space. You could also plant containers, spaced evenly along the lot line. If the containers are particularly decorative, they could even be left unplanted. Another possibility is to use a series of benches, sculptures, or birdhouses to define the lines.

Second, learn which municipal zoning ordinances will impact the changes that you want to make. These ordinances usually determine how far from the lot line structures must be and what height fences can be without having to get permission from your neighbors and the zoning board.

IN THE FIRST YEAR

You will probably be eager to start making changes straight away, but it is actually very helpful to spend your first year—whether the first year in your home, or the first year after deciding to make a change—observing your landscape. Take extensive notes on how the hardscaping works for you, whether paths are lacking where you need them, which plants you have and how they change during the seasons, and also whether there are periods when nothing is happening in the landscape. Mulching will keep the weeds down while you wait, and the addition of compost or other organic material will improve the soil for when you’re ready to begin planting. You can purchase some annuals for window boxes, hanging baskets, or containers that will provide instant color and satisfaction while you take the time to establish a reinvention plan.

Spend some time thinking about what kind of outdoor spaces you need for play, entertaining, dining, storage, specialty gardens, or other uses. This will help you to make decisions about where everything will be placed in your landscape and what size each space needs to be.

Think about your ideal landscape—your dream garden. Would it be formal or informal? These are the two basic styles of landscaping. Formal design is based on geometric patterns, most often using rectilinear forms, and was particularly common in France and Italy from the beginning of the Renaissance through the 20th century. Informal design is an attempt to create naturalistic use of space, often employing curvilinear forms.

Perhaps your dream landscape will be welcoming—without actually having a welcome mat—or you might want a traditional foundation planting, generally a row of evergreens in a narrow bed surrounding the house. Your landscape can be quiet and sterile or you could fill it with plants that attract birds, butterflies, and insects. Are there fragrant plants like heavily scented lilacs or roses in your landscape that remind you of your childhood?

Determine whether you have outdoor spaces or rooms that feel like an extension of your home. If not, how can that be achieved? Your outdoor spaces should be just as much a reflection of who you are as the indoor spaces. Your outdoor space should be a refuge where you can relax, read, socialize, play, or listen to music.

It can even be a place for cooking. Do your dreams include an outdoor cooking area that is more than just a grill? What about an outdoor eating area? If there is an existing patio, perhaps it is close enough to the kitchen so that it would be convenient to bring out food and drink, plates, silver, and napkins; if not, you might want to add storage and serving space.

Consider the fond memories of places you visited when you were a child or where you grew up. If you spent time near the water, in the mountains, or in the woods, perhaps you can incorporate some elements of those locales into your landscape. These are happy memories, and it will be rewarding to be surrounded by them every day.

Also, think about locations that you have visited as an adult from which you can take inspiration for your new landscape. Many visitors to Monet’s gardens in Giverny, France, upon their return home, have incorporated a series of arches similar to those they saw there.

Many people who visit English, French, and Italian gardens see very formal gardens that are exemplified by clipped hedges and specimen conifers. For those who fall in love with this type of landscaping, knot gardens could be created on a smaller scale. Keep in mind, however, that this type of garden requires a great deal of maintenance.

If you’re inspired by Chinese or Japanese gardens, many of their elements can be incorporated into your landscape. Fence design has many possibilities as do the use of ornament and plant materials like bamboo. (Most bamboos, whether tall or short, spread extensively, so placement and maintenance are crucial. To avoid dealing with this problem, you can plant bamboo in a container or in a space from which it cannot escape.) Great attention is also paid to the design of stone walks, the patterns of which can be quite beautiful. Water and bridges are often incorporated in these gardens.

If you have children, there are many ways to create unique and natural outdoor play areas for them—and it will be so much easier to keep an eye on your kids if they’re playing in your back yard. Get creative to provide places in the general landscape for kids to use their imagination, hide or shelter themselves, roll, jump, and run. And unlike play sets, these won’t then have to be hauled away once your children are grown.