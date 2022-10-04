Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Bob Ross: Seek-and-Find Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Bob Ross: Seek-and-Find Puzzle

2-in-1 Double-Sided + 1,000 Pieces!

by Bob Ross

by RP Studio

Regular Price $20

Regular Price $26 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $20

Regular Price $26 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

16 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762482924

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Celebrate Bob Ross with this gift set including a 1,000-piece 2-in-1 double-sided puzzle featuring seek-and-find activity, and bonus sticker book.
  • Specifications: 1,000 piece double sided puzzle, full-color and printed on high-quality stock (finished puzzle measures 24 x 18 inches)
  • 2-in-1: The double-sided puzzle included in this set gives you 2 unique scenes to piece together
  • Seek and find activity: The puzzle scenes offer a bonus seek and find feature that invites you to search for Bob and related items
  • Bonus sticker book: Set includes a 16-page sticker book featuring Bob's art, quotes, and more
  • Perfect gift: A unique gift for fans of Bob Ross
  • Officially licensed: Authentic Bob Ross collectible

© Bob Ross Inc. Bob Ross® name and images are registered trademarks of Bob Ross Inc.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less