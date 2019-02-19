Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Drucker y Yo
Lo que aprendió un emprendedor de Texas con el padre de la administración moderna
Bob Buford tells the compelling story of an unlikely, 23-year friendship between the Austrian-born ‘father of modern management’ who loves Japanese art, and a wealthy Texas cable TV operator and ardent Dallas Cowboys fan. Under-the-radar they organize meetings with an elite list of leaders to revolutionize the world of non-profit organizations.
