Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bob Buford
Bob Buford is a graduate of the University of Texas and the Owner Managed Program at Harvard Business School. Until the sale of his company in July 1999 Bob Buford served as Chairman and CEO of Buford Television, Inc., which began with a single ABC affiliate in Tyler, Texas, and grew into a network of cable systems across the country. In 1995 Buford wrote the 750,000+-copy bestseller Halftime, a book about how to deal with the second half of our lives. In 2004 he wrote Finishing Well, a compilation of inspiring interviews threaded with Buford’s own experiences. In 1984 he founded Leadership Network (https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tYDbCQWK5WHXkxEpTYmoer?domain=leadnet.org) to serve leaders of innovative churches as they enter the 21st century. In 1998, Bob launched Halftime (https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/HW4CCR6K56tGvVk1SLjXx6?domain=halftime.org), an initiative of Leadership Network that helps successful people convert their faith into action and effective results. Shortly after Peter Drucker’s death in 2005, Bob spearheaded the efforts to launch The Drucker Institute (https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/RD5vCVO20OU2xvL6Hj7Kb_?domain=druckerinstitute.com). You can find out more about Bob at his website, https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/CKuzCW6Kj6t65kgKsl2iPg?domain=activeenergy.net and on Twitter @bobbufordTX.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Drucker y Yo
Bob Buford tells the compelling story of an unlikely, 23-year friendship between the Austrian-born 'father of modern management' who loves Japanese art, and a wealthy…
Drucker & Me
Bob Buford tells the compelling story of an unlikely, 23-year friendship between the Austrian-born 'father of modern management' who loves Japanese art, and a wealthy…