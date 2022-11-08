Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The King Is Dead
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The King Is Dead

by Benjamin Dean

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $13.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $13.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Jul 18, 2023

Page Count

320 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316519403

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Thrillers & Suspense / General

Description

In this YA romantic thriller, Jamesthe shy, handsome, mixed-race heir to the British thronemust choose between love and duty amidst a dangerous scandal and a tabloid media desperate for his downfall. Perfect for fans of Ace of Spades.

Heavy is the crown James has been born to wear, especially as the first Black heir to the British throne. But with his father’s recent passing, and with a new boyfriend to hide, James is woefully unprepared for the sudden shine of public scrutiny. 
 
When his secrets come spilling forth across tabloid pages and the man he thought he loved has suddenly disappeared, James finds himself on the precipice of ruin. As every detail of his life becomes public knowledge, his sense of safety is shattered and the people he trusts the most become the likeliest suspects.
 
What dangers lurk behind the palace walls—and will the new king find out before it’s too late?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less